FIFA Mobile Exchange: Details, how to use, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 15, 2023 11:06 IST
FIFA Mobile Exchange section has undergone plenty of changes (Image via Sportskeeda)
A few hours ago, EA Sports took to the official Twitter handle of FIFA Mobile to announce the new changes made to the Exchange section of the game. According to the announcement, players will now be able to exchange TOTY, UCL, and other event players to get coins. They will also be able to get UCL players with a higher OVR.

Everything that FIFA Mobile players need to know about the revamped in-game Exchange section

The revamped Exchange section is divided into two sub-categories: UCL 22-23 and Foundation. While the former offers exclusive UCL Player cards, the latter offers coins and Base Icons.

Here's a detailed overview of both sub-categories:

1) UCL 22-23

103+ OVR UCL Player

  • 101-102 OVR UCL Player

106+ OVR UCL Player

  • 103-105 OVR UCL Player

108 OVR UCL Player

  • 106-107 OVR UCL Player

109 OVR UCL Player

  • Three 108 OVR UCL Player or UCL Icons

110 OVR UCL Player

  • 109 OVR UCL or Icons Player

111 OVR UCL Player

  • 110 OVR UCL or Icons Player

112 OVR UCL Player

  • 111 OVR UCL or Icons Player

100 Training Transfer Items

  • 10 UCL23 Players

2) Foundation

Base Icon Pack - Has no redemption limit

  • 500k coins
  • 10 80+ OVR Attacker
  • 10 80+ OVR Midfielder
  • 10 80+ OVR Defender
  • Five 80+ OVR Goalkeeper

50 Skill Boosts - Can be redeemed 30 times

  • 30 Players with an Overall Rating of between 45 and 89.

50 thousand Coins - Can be redeemed 30 times

  • Five 70+ OVR player

200 thousand Coins - Can be redeemed 20 times

  • Five 80+ OVR player

550 thousand Coins - Can be redeemed 30 times

  • One 102-rated OVR Select 2023 Events Player

750 thousand Coins - Can be redeemed five times

  • One 103-rated OVR Select 2023 Events Player

1 million Coins - Can be redeemed five times

  • One 104-rated OVR Select 2023 Events Player

1.45 million Coins - Can be redeemed five times

  • One 105-rated OVR Select 2023 Events Player

2 million Coins - Can be redeemed five times

  • One 106 or higher-rated OVR Select 2023 Events Player

How can you exchange player cards and items in FIFA Mobile?

As mentioned earlier, the new Exchange section has undergone plenty of changes. Here are the steps you can follow to try it out:

Step 1: Log in to FIFA Mobile using your preferred social media account.

Step 2: Head to the Exchange section at the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Choose between the UCL 22-23 or Foundation tab to select your desired exchange of player cards/items.

Step 4: Check if you have available player cards in your team. If not, purchase the required cards from the in-game market or play Live Events to get your hands on them.

FIFA Mobile veterans who left the game due to a lack of coins should give the new exchange process a try, as it will help them obtain a bundle of coins.

