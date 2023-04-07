FIFA Mobile Future Stars: How to get, pack prices, and more

Earlier this week, EA Sports announced the Future Stars promo for FIFA Mobile. The news created a huge buzz, and players immediately began speculating about the same. As of today, the promo is finally in the game, and it has brought several player cards, tickets, packs, and other items that will make the football gaming experience even more immersive for fans around the globe.

FIFA Mobile players will have plenty of options in new Future Stars promo

There was speculation about Future Stars promo introducing a new event in the game, but that turned out to be untrue. Instead, it has arrived as packs that are available in the Store.

Here is a quick rundown:

Future Stars Free Pack

This can be opened daily for free and consists of:

Random 102 or above rated player

20 Training Transfer Item

20 Skill Boost

Future Stars Kit (Guaranteed Reward after 7 pack openings)

2 Future Stars Player Pack Coupons (Guaranteed Reward after 7 pack openings)

Future Stars Player Pack

Each pack costs 2000 FIFA points or one Future Stars Coupon and comprises:

Random 102 or above rated player

Random 105 or above rated player

80 Training Transfer Item

80 Skill Boost

1 Future Stars Coupon (Possible Reward)

The promo also offers four other packs, namely Special Gift A, Special Gift B, Special Gift C, Special Gift D, which will grant players the best cards in the promo. They can be unlocked after one purchases 10 Future Stars Player Packs.

Best players included in the new Future Stars promo in FIFA Mobile

Similar to other promos in the mobile variant of FIFA, Future Stars includes plenty of youngsters who are set to become the global football stars of tomorrow.

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE



Which Future Star 🤩 will you recruit? These wonderkids are poised to take the World's Game by stormWhich Future Star 🤩 will you recruit? These wonderkids are poised to take the World's Game by storm 💪 Which Future Star 🤩 will you recruit? https://t.co/1iZ4mJPaQK

Here's a complete list of the prodigies included in the new FIFA Mobile promo:

Gavi - 110 - CM, Spain and Barcelona

Eddie Nketiah - 109 - ST, England and Arsenal

Alejandro Garnacho - 108 - LW, Argentina and Manchester United

Marc Guehi - 109 - CB, England and Crystal Palace

Benoit Badiashile -108 - CB, France and Chelsea

Xavi SImons - 109 - CM, Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven

Harvey Elliott - 110 - CAM, England and Liverpool

Quentin Timber - 106 - CB, Netherlands and Feyenoord

Jurrien Timber - 110 - CM, Netherlands and Ajax

Nicola Zalewski - 104 - LWB, Poland and Roma

Destiny Udogie - 107 - LB, Italy and Udinese Calcio

Wilfried Singo - 105 - RWB, Ivory Coast and Torino

Milos Kerkez - 104 - LB, Hungary and AZ Alkmaar

Nicolo Fagioli - 108 - CDM, Italy and Juventus

All these Future Stars cards have boosted stats and are already on every gamer's wishlist. Lucky FIFA Mobile players who will obtain them can build great lineups to win more H2H matches.

