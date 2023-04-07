FIFA Mobile Future Stars: How to get, pack prices, and more

Earlier this week, EA Sports announced the Future Stars promo for FIFA Mobile. The news created a huge buzz, and players immediately began speculating about the same. As of today, the promo is finally in the game, and it has brought several player cards, tickets, packs, and other items that will make the football gaming experience even more immersive for fans around the globe.
FIFA Mobile players will have plenty of options in new Future Stars promo
There was speculation about Future Stars promo introducing a new event in the game, but that turned out to be untrue. Instead, it has arrived as packs that are available in the Store.
Here is a quick rundown:
Future Stars Free Pack
This can be opened daily for free and consists of:
- Random 102 or above rated player
- 20 Training Transfer Item
- 20 Skill Boost
- Future Stars Kit (Guaranteed Reward after 7 pack openings)
- 2 Future Stars Player Pack Coupons (Guaranteed Reward after 7 pack openings)
Future Stars Player Pack
Each pack costs 2000 FIFA points or one Future Stars Coupon and comprises:
- Random 102 or above rated player
- Random 105 or above rated player
- 80 Training Transfer Item
- 80 Skill Boost
- 1 Future Stars Coupon (Possible Reward)
The promo also offers four other packs, namely Special Gift A, Special Gift B, Special Gift C, Special Gift D, which will grant players the best cards in the promo. They can be unlocked after one purchases 10 Future Stars Player Packs.
Best players included in the new Future Stars promo in FIFA Mobile
Similar to other promos in the mobile variant of FIFA, Future Stars includes plenty of youngsters who are set to become the global football stars of tomorrow.
Here's a complete list of the prodigies included in the new FIFA Mobile promo:
- Gavi - 110 - CM, Spain and Barcelona
- Eddie Nketiah - 109 - ST, England and Arsenal
- Alejandro Garnacho - 108 - LW, Argentina and Manchester United
- Marc Guehi - 109 - CB, England and Crystal Palace
- Benoit Badiashile -108 - CB, France and Chelsea
- Xavi SImons - 109 - CM, Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven
- Harvey Elliott - 110 - CAM, England and Liverpool
- Quentin Timber - 106 - CB, Netherlands and Feyenoord
- Jurrien Timber - 110 - CM, Netherlands and Ajax
- Nicola Zalewski - 104 - LWB, Poland and Roma
- Destiny Udogie - 107 - LB, Italy and Udinese Calcio
- Wilfried Singo - 105 - RWB, Ivory Coast and Torino
- Milos Kerkez - 104 - LB, Hungary and AZ Alkmaar
- Nicolo Fagioli - 108 - CDM, Italy and Juventus
All these Future Stars cards have boosted stats and are already on every gamer's wishlist. Lucky FIFA Mobile players who will obtain them can build great lineups to win more H2H matches.