Top 5 free cards to get in FIFA Mobile's new UCL event

Following the conclusion of the Team of the Year (TOTY) event in FIFA Mobile, EA Sports gave a green signal to the release of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) event. With the competition heading towards its business end, the in-game event has caught the eye of mobile gamers across the world.

It is already live and will be available for the next 75 days. Several sub-events offer in-game items and stunning player cards with boosted stats. However, there are a few stars that are so good that they can be directly slotted into any FIFA Mobile player's main lineup.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, all the aforementioned stats are collected from FIFA Mobile.

FIFA Mobile UCL event: Top 5 cards to go for include Marquinhos, Harry Kane, and more

5) 109-rated Marquinhos - CB, Brazil and Paris Saint Germain

After a couple of cards in the TOTY and UTOTY events, EA Sports have incorporated another card for Brazilian defender Marquinhos. The star athlete played a major role in helping PSG reach the Round of 16 stage of the UCL 22-23.

The item is available in the Milestone section of the Main UCL event in the title. Those who complete the 15 weekly challenges will get a chance to redeem the card for free. However, obtaining it depends on luck.

Best stats:

Sliding Tackle - 150

Marking - 149

Awareness - 145

Standing Tackle - 144

Heading - 143

Reactions - 140

Jumping - 136

Long Passing - 130

4) 109-rated Vinicius Jr. - LW, Brazil and Real Madrid

Vinicius Jr. is one of the brightest young footballers on the planet. He shows flair and skill on the left wing every time he turns up for Real Madrid.

The card is one amongst the many Milestone cards available in the Main UCL event. Players need to win 15 weekly challenges to get a random shot at claiming the 109-rated Vinicius Jr. card.

Best stats:

Dribbling - 150

Agility - 150

Acceleration - 150

Finishing - 148

Sprint Speed - 148

Shot Power - 148

Ball Control - 146

Balance - 138

Reactions - 134

3) 109-rated Antonio Rudiger - CB, Germany and Real Madrid

Following a title-winning campaign last year, Antonio Rudiger advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing UCL 22-23 with Real Madrid.

The card is slotted as the Championship Reward in the main UCL event. FIFA Mobile players will have to complete the Road to Championship sub-event to obtain the 109-rated Rudiger card.

Best stats:

Sliding Tackle - 148

Marking - 148

Standing Tackle - 143

Awareness - 141

Strength - 140

Heading - 138

Aggression - 138

Reactions - 138

Sprint Speed - 129

2) 109-rated Harry Kane - ST, England and Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane is amongst the best strikers the sport has ever seen. Currently at Spurs, he is having another great campaign.

Alongside Rudiger, this item is also slotted as the Championship reward in the Main UCL event. FIFA Mobile players need to win three Road to Championship tokens to unlock the 109-rated card.

Best stats:

Positioning - 150

Shot Power - 150

Finishing - 146

Heading - 139

Long Shot - 133

Ball Control - 130

Dribbling - 129

Strength - 128

1) 110-rated Icon Frank Lampard - CM, England and Chelsea

The Frank Lampard Icon card is the highest-rated (110) item introduced in the new UCL event. It celebrates the legacy of the Chelsea legend, who has ruled central midfield for the past two decades.

The card is available as the final reward in the Reward Path sub-event. FIFA Mobile players will need to complete missions and unlock 10 other footballers before getting their hands on the Lampard Icon card.

Best stats:

Short Passing - 150

Long Passing - 150

Curve - 142

Ball Control - 140

Reactions - 141

Shot Power - 136

Crossing - 136

Dribbling - 132

Finishing - 131

Apart from the players mentioned in the list, there are a few cards like Onana, Alaba, Rodrygo, and Koeman that can be a great addition to the team.

Poll : 0 votes