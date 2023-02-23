EA Sports announces FIFA Mobile UTOTY XI cards led by Mbappe, Benzema, and Messi

Football superstars Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi have appeared in the first row of FIFA Mobile UTOTY cards, generating a considerable buzz in the community.

The UTOTY cards are part of FIFA Mobile's ongoing Team of the Year promotion celebrating the best 11 players in their respective positions. Messi, Benzema, and Mbappe were selected based on their impressive performances in 2022. Benzema played a crucial role in Real Madrid's multiple title wins, including the UEFA Champions League. Meanwhile, Messi and Mbappe had exceptional years for PSG and their national teams, with Messi leading Argentina to victory in the World Cup and Mbappe helping his team to the runner-up position.

Some players who open the UTOTY pack may get a chance to obtain the superstars and include them in their FUT. Meanwhile, other footballers featured in the promo will also boost their team's performance in Head-to-head, Manager Mode, VS Attack, and other Division Rivals Matches.

Mbappe, Benzema and Messi's UTOTY Cards could be the hot-selling items in FIFA Mobile

Following days of speculation, EA Sports has officially announced the Ultimate TOTY XI in FIFA Mobile and a total of 11 stars have been featured on the list. Since the announcement, the craze for the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Cup's special winners, Golden Ball (Messi) and Golden Boot (Mbappe), has been on the rise.

Based on the announcement, the promo will go live tomorrow, on February 24.

The list features footballers from EPL, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and La Liga. Here's an overview of the entire list of UTOTY Cards:

Kylian Mbappe - ST - 112, France and Paris Saint Germain

Karim Benzema - ST - 112, France and Real Madrid

Lionel Messi - CAM - 112, Argentina and Paris Saint Germain

Kevin De Bruyne - CM - 112, Norway and Manchester City

Luka Modric - CM - 111, Croatia and Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham - CM - 110, England and Borussia Dortmund

Theo hernandez - LB - 110, France and AC Milan

Virgil Van Dijk - CB - 111, Netherlands and Liverpool

Eder Militao - CB - 109, Brazil and Real Madrid

Achraf Hakimi - RB - 110, Morocco and Paris Saint Germain

Thibaut Courtois - GK - 111, Belgium and Real Madrid

All the footballers are set to have boosted stats and will be on every user's wishlist once the UTOTY promo goes live in the mobile variant. Acquiring these superstars will help users build a great squad that will enable them to win more matches.

Players should be aware that obtaining the aforementioned UTOTY cards in FIFA Mobile will be extremely tough to get, and they will be considered rare items in the in-game market. Those who manage to acquire them may potentially make a significant profit if they choose to sell them.

