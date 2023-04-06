EA Sports announces new FIFA Mobile Future Stars cards featuring Nketiah, Garnacho, and more

Following days of speculation, EA Sports has officially revealed the list of Future Stars cards in FIFA Mobile's upcoming Future Stars promo. A total of 13 young players are featured on the list, including Premier League stars Eddie Nketiah and Alejandro Garnacho.

The announcement was made on the title's official Twitter handle and has created a massive buzz in the mobile gaming community.

Lucky gamers who open packs or complete missions in the Future Stars promo, which is set to go live in a few hours, can get their hands on some of these players and include them in their Ultimate Team.

List of new FIFA Mobile Future Stars cards in FIFA Mobile's Future Stars promo

Besides Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, the list of Future Stars cards features many other young stars from the Premier League, Serie A, Eredivisie, and other leagues.

Here are the other Future Stars Cards coming to FIFA Mobile besides Nketiah and Garnacho:

Marc Guehi - CB - 109, England and Crystal Palace

Benoit Badiashile - CB - 108, France and Chelsea

Xavi SImons - CM - 109, Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven

Harvey Elliott - CAM - 110, England and Liverpool

Quentin Timber - CB - 106, Netherlands and Feyenoord

Jurrien Timber - CM - 110, Netherlands and Ajax

Nicola Zalewski - LWB - 104, Poland and Roma

Destiny Udogie - LB - 107, Italy and Udinese Calcio

Wilfried Singo - RWB - 105, Ivory Coast and Torino

Milos Kerkez - LB - 104, Hungary and AZ Alkmaar

Nicolo Fagioli - CDM - 108, Italy and Juventus

All these cards will have boosted stats and will be on every gamer's wishlist once the promo goes live. Obtaining them will help gamers build a great team that can win more H2H matches.

FIFA Mobile players must remember that these cards will be extremely hard to obtain and will be a rarity in the in-game market. Those willing to sell them will likely accrue massive profits.

