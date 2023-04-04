EA Sports announces Future Stars for FIFA Mobile, UCL events to continue

FIFA Mobile's ongoing UCL events have been a huge success, and now EA Sports has announced the addition of the Future Stars event to the game via their official Twitter handle. Based on the announcement, the new promo will go live on FIFA Mobile on Thursday (April 6) and will be available for the next few weeks.

Similar to other promos, Future Stars is expected to introduce a variety of new player cards, cosmetics, and other items to enrich the gaming experience of users across the globe.

Things to expect in the upcoming Future Stars event in FIFA Mobile

The upcoming Future Stars event will celebrate the success of talented prodigies who have taken the world of football by storm. The event is expected to bring in free as well as paid player cards that will enable gamers to create better teams for H2H matches.

Based on the leaks available on the internet, it can be seen that multiple young and promising football talents like Vitinha (PSG), Alvarez (Manchester City), and Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund) will have their exclusive cards in the upcoming Future Stars event in FIFA Mobile.

Some fans have also commented on the announcement, posting the names of players like Elanga, Enzo Fernandez, and Arda Gular as their expected picks.

UCL events continue to offer players new cards and items

With the UEFA Champions League heading to its business end, EA Sports has introduced the UCL 22-23 events in the game. The events are categorized into two sub-events: Main and Reward Path.

The Main UCL 22-23 event contains several tasks that players can complete to earn UCL points and trophies. These rewards can then be used to redeem random 106-rated player cards or the 109-rated Rudiger and Kane.

Meanwhile, the Reward Path sub-event also offers fantastic player cards for free. They are:

106-rated Rodrygo - RW

107-rated Sergio Ramos - CB

108-rated David Alaba - CB

106-rated Manuel Akanji - CB

107-rated Andre Onana - GK

108-rated Bernardo Silva - CAM

106-rated Aurelin Tchouameni - CDM

107-rated Ilkay Gundogan - CM

108-rated Ronald Koeman - CB

Random 103 or more-rated UCL player

Once FIFA Mobile players obtain these cards, they will be able to get the 110-rated Frank Lampard Icon card.

For those who haven't tried the game yet, FIFA Mobile provides a fantastic virtual football gaming experience on mobile devices.

