EA Sports announces new FIFA Mobile Fantasy Players cards featuring Araujo, Antony, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Apr 20, 2023 04:43 GMT
Fantasy Players cards will be great additions to FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
After days of speculation, EA Sports has officially unveiled a list of Fantasy Players cards in FIFA Mobile's upcoming Fantasy Players promo. A total of 15 football stars are featured on the list, including young guns like Ronald Araujo and Antony.

The announcement was made a few hours ago on the title's official Twitter handle and has since created a huge buzz in the mobile gaming community.

Get Fantasy Players from the Store, Battle Pass, and Exchanges, all with OVR Upgrades based on real-life performances! ⏫ Fantasy launches tomorrow. 🔮 How the Upgrades work 👉 go.ea.com/Fantasy23 https://t.co/4XQrcE29Ce

Lucky gamers who purchase Battle Pass, open packs, or complete exchanges in the Fantasy Players promo can acquire some of these talented players and directly slot them into their Ultimate Team.

List of new FIFA Mobile Fantasy Players cards

Besides Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo and Manchester United winger Antony, the list of Fantasy Players cards features many other superstars from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, and other leagues.

youtube-cover

Here are the other Fantasy Players Cards coming to FIFA Mobile besides Araujo and Antony:

  • Gabriel Jesus - ST - 111, Brazil and Arsenal
  • Dusan Vlahovic - ST - 111, Serbia and Juventus
  • Paolo Dybala - CF - 109, Argentina and Roma
  • Marcos Llorente - CM - 110, Spain and Atletico Madrid
  • Eden Hazard - LW - 109, Belgium and Real Madrid
  • Kaoru Mitoma - LM - 109, Japan and Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Alexander Sorloth - ST - 108, Norway and Real Sociedad
  • Calum Wilson - ST - 108, England and Newcastle
  • Jose Gaya - LB - 108, Spain and Valencia
  • Samuel Umtiti - CB - 107, France and Lecce
  • Antonio Candreva - CAM - 107, Italy and Salernitana
  • Oscar de Marcos - RB - 106, Spain and Athletic Bilbao
  • Sergi Derder - CM - 105, Spain and RCD Espanyol

All Fantasy Players cards are set to have boosted stats and will be on every user's wishlist once the promo goes live in a few hours. These cards will also get OVR upgrades based on the players' real-life performances. Getting your hands on them will help you create a great lineup that can win more VS Attack and H2H matches.

FIFA Mobile players should note that these cards will be hard to obtain and will be rare items in the in-game market. Those wishing to sell them will gather massive profits and earn millions of FIFA coins.

