EA Sports announces new FIFA Mobile Shapeshifter cards featuring Petit, Rivaldo, and more

A few hours after the primary teaser was released, EA Sports officially unveiled the list of Shapeshifter cards in FIFA Mobile's upcoming Shapeshifters promo. A total of 12 football icons are featured on the list, including legends like Ronald Araujo and Antony. The FIFA Mobile gaming community has been buzzing with excitement since the announcement was made on the title's official Twitter handle a few hours ago.

Based on the announcement, the promo will bring in a new event, pass, as well as exciting packs in the in-game store.

List of new Shapeshifter cards in FIFA Mobile

Besides French legend Emmanuel Petit and Brazilian icon Rivaldo, the list of Shapeshifter cards features many other superstars from the years past.

Gamers who purchase the Shapeshifter Pass, open packs, and complete exchanges and missions in the Shapeshifter promo can obtain some of these impressive player cards and directly add them to their Ultimate Team.

Here are the other Shapeshifter cards coming to FIFA Mobile apart from Emmanuel Petit and Rivaldo:

Frank Rijkaard - CAM - 111, Netherlands

Dennis Bergkamp - RM - 111, Netherlands

Socrates - CM - 111, Brazil

Rio Ferdinand - CDM - 110, England

George Best - CAM - 110, England

Michael Owen - RW - 109, England

Christian Vieri - CB - 109, Italy

Juan Sebastian Veron - CB - 108, Argentina

Gheorghe Hagi - RW - 108, Romania

Sol Campbell - ST - 107, England

Many other cards, like that of Ruud Gullit and Alan Shearer, have also appeared in the leaks surfacing on the internet. These cards might appear as possible rewards when the promo goes live in a few hours.

All Shapeshifter cards will have boosted stats, and users will likely begin adding them to their wishlists once the promo goes live. However, since many of these cards already have a base icon variant, the out-of-position cards will have a different set of stats altogether. Getting Shapeshifters will help you create a great team that can win more Division Rivals (VS Attack and H2H) matches.

FIFA Mobile players should keep in mind that the Shapeshifter cards will be difficult to obtain and are expected to be rare items in the in-game market. Those looking to sell them could earn significant profits and millions of FIFA coins.

