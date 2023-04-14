FIFA Mobile Division Rivals VS Attack mode: Rewards breakdown, how to get, and more

EA Sports introduced a new update in FIFA Mobile on April 14, 2023, which marked the previous Division Rivals season's conclusion and the incorporation of a new one. The patch also offered changes for the rewards section of the Versus Attack (VS Attack) mode. These revamped bonuses will motivate players to participate in the feature more often.

The new season will be available for the next six weeks, and every player will have a chance to emerge as a FIFA Champion. With that out of the way, here is all the information you're going to need to acquire the new rewards.

FIFA Mobile gamers can get great rewards by playing Division Rivals VS attack mode

End-of-season rewards

With EA Sports releasing a new season in FIFA Mobile, players will get certain end-of-season rewards based on their ranks in the previous season. Here are the bonuses one can obtain:

Amateur III: 100 Challenger Tokens

Amateur II: 150 Challenger Tokens

Amateur I: 200 Challenger Tokens

Pro III: 250 Challenger Tokens

Pro II: 300 Challenger Tokens

Pro I: 375 Challenger Tokens

World Class III: 500 Challenger Tokens

World Class II: 600 Challenger Tokens

World Class I: 650 Challenger Tokens

Legendary III: 725 Challenger Tokens

Legendary II: 775 Challenger Tokens

Legendary I: 825 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion III: 900 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion II: 950 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion I: 1000 Challenger Tokens along with 1 Winner Trophy Token

Apart from these rewards, FIFA players will also get an End of Season Reward Pack that contains several high-rated Team of the Week Players, Coins, and Training Transfer Items.

Promotion rewards

The latest update has also brought changes in terms of promotional rewards. You will get Training Transfer Items and Coins as you gradually rank up throughout the new season. Here's an overview of these bonuses in FIFA Mobile's VS Attack mode:

Amateur II: 100 Training Transfer Items, 100k Coins

Amateur I: 150k Coins, 150 Training Transfer Items

Pro III: 200k Coins, 200 Training Transfer Items

Pro II: 250k Coins, 250 Training Transfer Items

Pro I: 300k Coins, 300 Training Transfer Items

World Class III: 350k Coins, 350 Training Transfer Items

World Class II: 400k Coins, 400 Training Transfer Items

World Class I: 450k Coins, 450 Training Transfer Items

Legendary III: 500k Coins, 500 Training Transfer Items

Legendary II: 550k Coins, 550 Training Transfer Items

Legendary I: 600k Coins, 600 Training Transfer Items

FIFA Champion III: 650k Coins, 650 Training Transfer Items

FIFA Champion II: 700k Coins, 700 Training Transfer Items

FIFA Champion I: 750k Coins, 750 Training Transfer Items

Match rewards

The new update provides Challenger Tokens to you when you win a VS Attack mode match. Moreover, you get more bonuses as you rank up. Here's a look at the match rewards that can be obtained via VS Attack mode matches in FIFA Mobile:

Amateur III: 3 Challenger Tokens

Amateur II: 4 Challenger Tokens

Amateur I: 4 Challenger Tokens

Pro III: 5 Challenger Tokens

Pro II: 6 Challenger Tokens

Pro I: 6 Challenger Tokens

World Class III: 7 Challenger Tokens

World Class II: 8 Challenger Tokens

World Class I: 9 Challenger Tokens

Legendary III: 10 Challenger Tokens

Legendary II: 10 Challenger Tokens

Legendary I: 11 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion III: 11 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion II: 12 Challenger Tokens

FIFA Champion I: 13 Challenger Tokens

Additionally, you can earn eight Star Pass points by winning a VS Attack match in FIFA Mobile.

