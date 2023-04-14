FIFA Mobile Division Rivals VS Attack mode: Rewards breakdown, how to get, and more

EA Sports introduced a new update in FIFA Mobile on April 14, 2023, which marked the previous Division Rivals season's conclusion and the incorporation of a new one. The patch also offered changes for the rewards section of the Versus Attack (VS Attack) mode. These revamped bonuses will motivate players to participate in the feature more often.
The new season will be available for the next six weeks, and every player will have a chance to emerge as a FIFA Champion. With that out of the way, here is all the information you're going to need to acquire the new rewards.
FIFA Mobile gamers can get great rewards by playing Division Rivals VS attack mode
End-of-season rewards
With EA Sports releasing a new season in FIFA Mobile, players will get certain end-of-season rewards based on their ranks in the previous season. Here are the bonuses one can obtain:
- Amateur III: 100 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur II: 150 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur I: 200 Challenger Tokens
- Pro III: 250 Challenger Tokens
- Pro II: 300 Challenger Tokens
- Pro I: 375 Challenger Tokens
- World Class III: 500 Challenger Tokens
- World Class II: 600 Challenger Tokens
- World Class I: 650 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary III: 725 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary II: 775 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary I: 825 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion III: 900 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion II: 950 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion I: 1000 Challenger Tokens along with 1 Winner Trophy Token
Apart from these rewards, FIFA players will also get an End of Season Reward Pack that contains several high-rated Team of the Week Players, Coins, and Training Transfer Items.
Promotion rewards
The latest update has also brought changes in terms of promotional rewards. You will get Training Transfer Items and Coins as you gradually rank up throughout the new season. Here's an overview of these bonuses in FIFA Mobile's VS Attack mode:
- Amateur II: 100 Training Transfer Items, 100k Coins
- Amateur I: 150k Coins, 150 Training Transfer Items
- Pro III: 200k Coins, 200 Training Transfer Items
- Pro II: 250k Coins, 250 Training Transfer Items
- Pro I: 300k Coins, 300 Training Transfer Items
- World Class III: 350k Coins, 350 Training Transfer Items
- World Class II: 400k Coins, 400 Training Transfer Items
- World Class I: 450k Coins, 450 Training Transfer Items
- Legendary III: 500k Coins, 500 Training Transfer Items
- Legendary II: 550k Coins, 550 Training Transfer Items
- Legendary I: 600k Coins, 600 Training Transfer Items
- FIFA Champion III: 650k Coins, 650 Training Transfer Items
- FIFA Champion II: 700k Coins, 700 Training Transfer Items
- FIFA Champion I: 750k Coins, 750 Training Transfer Items
Match rewards
The new update provides Challenger Tokens to you when you win a VS Attack mode match. Moreover, you get more bonuses as you rank up. Here's a look at the match rewards that can be obtained via VS Attack mode matches in FIFA Mobile:
- Amateur III: 3 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur II: 4 Challenger Tokens
- Amateur I: 4 Challenger Tokens
- Pro III: 5 Challenger Tokens
- Pro II: 6 Challenger Tokens
- Pro I: 6 Challenger Tokens
- World Class III: 7 Challenger Tokens
- World Class II: 8 Challenger Tokens
- World Class I: 9 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary III: 10 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary II: 10 Challenger Tokens
- Legendary I: 11 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion III: 11 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion II: 12 Challenger Tokens
- FIFA Champion I: 13 Challenger Tokens
Additionally, you can earn eight Star Pass points by winning a VS Attack match in FIFA Mobile.