How will FIFA Mobile Road to the Final upgrades work?

After the massive success of the Team of the Year (TOTY) promo, EA Sports introduced the UEFA Champions League (UCL) promo in FIFA Mobile a couple of weeks ago. The promo has since been the main attraction in the mobile variant of the football video game.

Divided into Main and Reward Path sub-events, the UCL promo offers several cards that have boosted stats and can easily slot into the ultimate team of any gamer. However, the craze for the Road to the Final (RTTF) cards is unmatchable. This is due to the fact that their overalls increase as the real-life European football competition progresses.

Everything that FIFA Mobile players need to know about Road to the Finals upgrades in the UCL promo

RTTF Player cards will receive Overall Rating (OVR) upgrades if their club successfully advances to the next stage of the UCL.

Qualify for Semi-Finals : +1 Increase in Overall Rating

Qualify for Final : +1 Increase in Overall Rating

Win Final : +1 Increase in Overall Rating

Furthermore, RTTF player cards in FIFA Mobile will also get more traits as their team progresses in the competition. For example, the 109-rated CB Antonio Rudiger card available on the Road to the Championship sub-category in the Main UCL 22-23 event is a prized RTTF card.

Rudiger is representing defending champions Real Madrid CF (set to face Chelsea FC in the Quarter Finals of the UEFA Champions League). If they advance to the next level of the competition, HIS RTTF card will see an increase in Overall Rating. If the club manages to successfully defend their title, the card will have an Overall Rating of 112.

Note: The aforementioned details are taken from FIFA Mobile's official website. all the changes made to the RTTF cards will be made a few days after the conclusion of the given stage in the UEFA Champions League.

How to get Road to the Final player cards in FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile players in search of Road to the Final player cards can complete missions available in the Main UCL event or progress through the ladder available in the Reward Path event. While the former will help them obtain a random RTTF UCL player card, the latter will enable them to get their hands on the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Andre Onana, Bernardo Silva, and Rodrygo.

Players can also purchase cards from the market or open packs available in the store to get their hands on RTTF UCL cards.

Those searching for cheap RTTF cards can open the UEFA Europa League (UEL) or the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) packs available in the store. These cards will also follow the same rules and see an increase in Overall Rating as the UEL and UECL progresses.

Poll : 0 votes