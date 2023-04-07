Top 5 Future Stars cards to get in FIFA Mobile

After much speculation, EA Sports finally introduced the new Future Stars cards in FIFA Mobile. The cards celebrate the success of promising youngsters who are set to become the superstars of tomorrow.

The Future Stars cards are now available in the game, and they are expected to be in high demand on the Market in the coming weeks. Some of these cards are incredibly impressive and have already been added to the main lineup of top players.

FIFA Mobile Future Stars: Top 5 cards to own, including Harvey Elliott, Jurrien Timber, and more

5) 109-rated Marc Guehi - CB, England, and Crystal Palace

England's Marc Guehi has taken the Premier League by storm. After rising through Chelsea's youth ranks, Guehi was quickly purchased by Crystal Palace. He is now a regular starter for the London-based club and the commander in their defense line. Guehi's card can easily slot into the team of any FIFA Mobile player.

Best stats:

Sliding Tackle - 149

Marking - 148

Awareness - 144

Standing Tackle - 143

Heading - 140

Reactions - 141

Strength - 136

4) 109-rated Eddie Nketiah - ST, England, and Arsenal

Eddie Nketiah's card has already become one of the most sought-after cards in FIFA Mobile. Similarly, the player has also attracted scouts from major clubs. However, Arsenal is determined to hold onto their talented striker in the upcoming transfer window.

Nketiah made appearances in the Premier League, FA Cup, and the UCL in the 22-23 campaign and has delivered strong performances in all competitions.

Best stats:

Dribbling - 150

Agility - 150

Acceleration - 150

Finishing - 148

Sprint Speed - 148

Shot Power - 148

Ball Control - 146

Balance - 138

Reactions - 134

3) 110-rated Jurrien Timber - CB, Netherlands, and Ajax

Jurrien Timber is considered one of the most promising young footballers in the world, showcasing consistency and tenacity on the defense line every time he plays for Ajax.

The card is one of the best CB cards in FIFA Mobile. Currently priced at 20 million on the market, lucky players can even obtain the card from the free pack.

Best stats:

Marking - 149

Sliding Tackle - 148

Standing Tackle - 146

Awareness - 146

Reactions - 138

Strength - 138

Heading - 134

Jumping - 134

2) 110-rated Gavi - CM, Spain, and Barcelona

Gavi is currently one of the most promising young players in the sport, playing for the Catalan club Barcelona.

Although he is just 18, he has already obtained multiple international caps for the Spanish national team. He was also the recipient of the Kopa Trophy and the Golden Boy Award in 2022. Gavi's Future Stars card has captured the attention of fans.

Best stats:

Short Passing - 150

Vision - 150

Long Passing - 147

Agility - 136

Ball Control - 136

Dribbling - 136

Curve - 137

Reactions - 135

1) 110-rated Harvey Elliott - CAM, England, and Liverpool

Harvey Elliott has made history by becoming the youngest player to play for Liverpool football club. Though he joined the club in 2020, his loan stint at Blackburn Rovers helped him emerge as a prodigy.

In the ongoing 22-23 season, Elliott has featured in 43 matches for Liverpool and managed to score five goals in the process. He even featured in all of Liverpool's matches in the ongoing UEFA Champions League (UCL).

Best stats:

Balance - 150

Agility - 150

Shot Power - 150

Ball Control - 147

Dribbling - 146

Short Passing - 144

Vision - 143

Acceleration - 138

Finishing - 137

Apart from the footballers mentioned in the list, EA Sports has introduced a few cards like Garnacho, Quentin Timber, Singo, and Xavi Simons that can be a great inclusion to the team of any FIFA Mobile player.

Note: This article reflects the author's views. Moreover, all the stats mentioned have been collected from FIFA Mobile.

