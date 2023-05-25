With Madden 24’s release fast approaching, video game streamer Matthew Meagher who goes by the name MMG pointed out an error that Electronic Arts made in the game.

He tweeted:

“EA (due to their negligence) caused countless coin glitches. Now they crank up prices to create a coin sink (that they caused). Every Madden player is paying for EA’s mistakes."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He shared this thought in response to another Twitter user who said:

“let’s also talk about tvp prices last year compared to this year”

MMG @PapaMeagzz Hooplakid36 @Hooplakid36 @PapaMeagzz let’s also talk about tvp prices last year compared to this year @PapaMeagzz let’s also talk about tvp prices last year compared to this year EA (due to their negligence) caused countless coin glitches. Now they crank up prices to create a coin sink (that they caused). Every Madden player is paying for EA’s mistakes. twitter.com/Hooplakid36/st… EA (due to their negligence) caused countless coin glitches. Now they crank up prices to create a coin sink (that they caused). Every Madden player is paying for EA’s mistakes. twitter.com/Hooplakid36/st…

TVP stands for Training Value Packs. These packs can be purchased to train and increase specific attributes of players. TVPs help upgrade the players in the Ultimate Team (MUT). Meanwhile, MUT enables players to build a team with current players and retired legends.

MMG also compared the MUT Golden Ticket in 2015 with its 2023 version.

MMG @PapaMeagzz madden 15 golden ticket VS. madden 23 golden ticket… lolol madden 15 golden ticket VS. madden 23 golden ticket… lolol https://t.co/YguBIBH58R

Aside from buying TVPs, players can also get training points by completing challenges or selling players.

They use TVPs or training points in the Upgrades tab under the MUT menu to choose the players and the specific attributes that need to be upgraded. However, this option can be used only for traits that are tagged as “upgradeable.”

MMG shares his streams via Twitch, where he has 300,000 followers. The gamer/Detroit Lions fan also has a YouTube channel called MMG Live with 375,000 subscribers. He also has 324,500 followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, EA has announced the players and legends included in the Madden 23 Golden Ticket List. Active players include Christian McCaffrey, D.K. Metcalf, Dak Prescott, Isiah Pacheco, Justin Fields, Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford, Micah Parsons, Sauce Gardner, and Lamar Jackson.

The legends with the Golden Ticket are Randy Moss, Joe Montana, “Mean” Joe Greene, Troy Polamalu, Terrell Suggs, Haloti Ngata, Ted Hendricks, and Michael Vick. EA also assigned Golden Tickets to rookies Anthony Richardson and Joey Porter Jr.

More Madden criticism, courtesy of streamer CC

If MMG talked about coin glitches, streamer CC shared more criticism about Madden 24’s crossplay function.

“My game freezes in the menus still. Simple tasks take forever. And we want to trust crossplay? Lol. Ps: crossplay is overrated”

Crossplay allows players with varying consoles to enjoy the game together. MUTLeaks revealed the possibility when they noticed that only two branches of patch data for roster updates are available, making console-specific patches non-existent. This update follows the crossplay features launched in FIFA 23 and NHL 23.

MUTLeaks @MUTLeaks23 Interesting server changes re: Madden 24.



In previous iterations, each platform had a unique patchdata branch (Rosters, Live Content, Tuning, Etc)



In madden 24, per platform branches are removed.



Only two branches now exist, gen4 + gen5.



🤔✝️ Interesting server changes re: Madden 24.In previous iterations, each platform had a unique patchdata branch (Rosters, Live Content, Tuning, Etc) In madden 24, per platform branches are removed. Only two branches now exist, gen4 + gen5.🤔✝️

While there is no exact date for the 2024 edition’s release, EA typically releases the newest version of the NFL-sanctioned game every August.

Aside from Madden, online gaming personalities raised concerns about the return of the NCAA Football game.

Poll : 0 votes