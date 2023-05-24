This month, Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson was arrested following a sexual battery assault. As the scandal escalated, Mahomes and his family were criticized online.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs QB (or other members) refused to comment on the issue.

"Honestly, it's kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself," Mahomes said via @nypost. "At the end of the day, I come here to…"

This week, the two-time Super Bowl champion ended up addressing questions about Jackson. With the OTAs starting, the Chiefs star is looking to focus on football while they return as defending champions.

As per the 27-year-old, whatever is going on with Jackson is a personal matter. And as an athlete, he doesn't have to discuss their issues publically.

“Honestly, it’s kind of a personal thing that I just kind of gotta keep to myself.”

He spoke of football and how he has to take care of his loved ones at the same time.

“At the end of the day, I come here to play football and try to take care of my family at the same time. So just kind of keep it to myself and just go out there and play football when I’m in the building.”

Jackson, who was arrested this month, bonded out of jail a short while later.

Accused of forcibly kissing 40-year-old KC restaurant owner Aspen Vaughn, no charge against Jackson has been proved yet.

Patrick Mahomes' brother and family continue to receive backlash online

While Patrick has decided to keep his views and family matters private, users continue to comment on his family.

Patrick Mahomes and Jackson at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

Jackson, who is also famous on TikTok, has been targeted for his many scandals. Brittany, who has defended her family time and again, continues to be called out online.

In fact, users have also spoken about Mahomes' mother Randi, and her string of cryptic quotes on Instagram. While they might not be related to Jackson, fans have often connected the quote to the 22-year-old and his issues.

As per users, Randi can be viewed as a little passive-aggressive due to the content she shares.

The quote in question hinted at moving away, living in a city where no one knew anything about them. Possibly unrelated, it could also indicate Randi's wish of erasing the ongoing issues:

Image credit: Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi Mahomes' Instagram

While fans thought she would have said a lot if this was another person, some agreed that no amount of skipping town can erase whatever transpired.

