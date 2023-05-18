Popular Madden streamer raises concerns about EA’s decision to bring back College Football’s official game

Madden is finally bringing back its College Football game and fans are naturally excited. While EA Sports has led the charge with the NFL video game, it has not given the same importance to college football.

Now that it is expected to be in the works to return, popular streamers are raising some concerns. They expect it to be a good game but fear that instead of a revamped gameplay, it will use existing Madden and put a college football skin on it.

As YouTuber Bengal put it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My thought continues to be as long as the the features and game modes are good the game will be good almost regardless of gameplay. Obviously gameplay being really fun would be a + but I think it’s just going to be CFB skinned Madden unfortunately."

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate



EA Sports & OneTeam have a partnership in place, paving the way to make it happen, per espn.com/college-footba… Finally: EA Sports College Football is coming back next summer and FBS players will be able to be have their actual names and likenesses in the game.EA Sports & OneTeam have a partnership in place, paving the way to make it happen, per @mikerothstein Finally: EA Sports College Football is coming back next summer and FBS players will be able to be have their actual names and likenesses in the game.EA Sports & OneTeam have a partnership in place, paving the way to make it happen, per @mikerothstein. espn.com/college-footba… https://t.co/WV2wj5bOwP My thought continues to be as long as the the features and game modes are good the game will be good almost regardless of gameplay. Obviously gameplay being really fun would be a + but I think it’s just going to be CFB skinned Madden unfortunately. twitter.com/mysportsupdate… My thought continues to be as long as the the features and game modes are good the game will be good almost regardless of gameplay. Obviously gameplay being really fun would be a + but I think it’s just going to be CFB skinned Madden unfortunately. twitter.com/mysportsupdate…

Why is EA taking so long to relaunch their College Football version of Madden?

One of the reasons that the new college football game will be completely different from last time is because of the NIL decision. Because student athletes' names, images and likenesses can now be used, they will feature with their real names on the game.

Furthermore, there could be a reason that delaying this will help make the gameplay better. Getting a more polished version would be better for everyone. Preferably, it would also not be reskinned and would be its own game.

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube I also am choosing to believe that the game continues to be delayed for the best rather than to just push something out. This game has been in development for years and I want to believe they are trying to make it as polished as they can. NIL I also think delayed the game a bit I also am choosing to believe that the game continues to be delayed for the best rather than to just push something out. This game has been in development for years and I want to believe they are trying to make it as polished as they can. NIL I also think delayed the game a bit

There are some concerns as to the ratings given to each player and if that will bring NIL concerns to the fore. For regular players of Madden, they would hope to have an improved interface available with them and removal of some of the bugs and irritants in the NFL version.

EA Sports also have to decide who they are going to put on the cover. One suggestion has been to put every Heisman Trophy winner from 2013 onwards on the cover to make up for the missed years. Fans helpfully suggested some designs as well.

tik @pikopatron @MySportsUpdate @AYSSPORTS @mikerothstein Now put Joe Burrow or every Heisman winner since 2013 on the cover @MySportsUpdate @AYSSPORTS @mikerothstein Now put Joe Burrow or every Heisman winner since 2013 on the cover https://t.co/mdEuInfb6c

Some fans were nostalgic as they hoped that instead of basing it on the new Madden, they would return it to the original version of the college football game. They were excited with features such as letting them create their own draft rounds in the college game and some exhorted EA to bring back the old type.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz @MySportsUpdate @mikerothstein Please be just like the old one. This game was the best. Hope they don’t ruin it b @MySportsUpdate @mikerothstein Please be just like the old one. This game was the best. Hope they don’t ruin it b

Clearly, there are a lot of opinions on this game and this shows that at least there is a healthy amount of interest in its relaunch. Therefore, EA need not worry about popularity when launching this.

However, based on comments, they would do well to incorporate original elements and not make it a carbon copy of Madden. If they could also give a hat tip to players who have missed out while the game was not on the shelves, that might prove a hit as well.

Poll : 0 votes