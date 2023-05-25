While there’s no definite date regarding Madden 24’s release, gaming experts predict it may come out in August, like previous editions were launched.

But while there’s no exact date for its release, popular streamer 'CC' is already criticizing a breakthrough feature of the upcoming game.

He tweeted:

“My game freezes in the menus still. Simple tasks take forever. And we want to trust crossplay? Lol. Ps: crossplay is overrated”

Crossplay refers to the multi-player option among gamers using varying consoles. With this new feature, a player with an Xbox can enjoy the game with a fellow fanatic with a PlayStation 5.

MUTLeaks, a popular Twitter account for the game's news, revealed the possibility for crossplay by posting:

“Interesting server changes re: Madden 24. In previous iterations, each platform had a unique patchdata branch (Rosters, Live Content, Tuning, Etc). In madden 24, per platform branches are removed. Only two branches now exist, gen4 + gen5.”

MUT is a feature wherein you can build a roster with All-Pros and Hall of Famers by opening purchased packs. It’s like building a Dream Team, but in football.

Without the unique patch data, the game becomes more consistent across multiple platforms, allowing players to enjoy the game even using various consoles. It also means that the patches that update the team rosters and other game content will fall into two branches.

Electronic Arts have tried crossplay with FIFA 23 and NHL 23. This time, the official NFL game will get the same feature that CC dislikes.

CC started his YouTube channel in October 2011 and became known for his game streams. He also shares his streams on Twitch and gives tips on playing the game better.

Madden 24 hopes to reverse previous game-related concerns

Aside from the freezing menus CC alluded to, there are also claims of coin glitches in the game.

YouTuber MMG tweeted:

“EA (due to their negligence) caused countless coin glitches. Now they crank up prices to create a coin sink (that they caused). Every Madden player is paying for EA’s mistakes.”

There were also corrupted cloud save files that erased any progress some gamers made. Those glitches led EA to share beta codes for the latest iteration and give a 50% discount to those affected by the damaged files.

Meanwhile, the game’s developers took feedback from Franchise Mode players and experts to create and enhance settings for the upcoming edition.

The NPD Group revealed that Madden 23 was the top-selling title in the United States in August 2022. However, more gamers bought its version the year before.

