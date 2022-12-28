Madden NFL 23 has had bugs and faced game performance issues ever since its launch earlier this August. While EA has patched multiple fixes to deal with the majority of the issues in the game, there are still bugs that are troubling players even today.

One such error that players have been facing with the game is the “Ultimate Team not working” which prevents them from making their way to the Ultimate Team when it occurs.

The game frequently crashes, and what makes it difficult to deal with is that there is no permanent solution to the issue as of now.

However, there are a few temporary workarounds that the community has introduced to deal with the in-game error. This guide goes over some steps that one can try to fix the “Ultimate Team not working” error in Madden NFL 23.

Fixing the “Ultimate Team not working” error in Madden NFL 23

According to players from the community, the “Ultimate Team not working” error usually occurs when the game’s servers are not running optimally, or if there is a problem with the player’s internet connection.

Hence, to deal with this issue, you can try the following:

1) Checking the Madden NFL 23 servers

One of the first things that you will need to do is check the Madden NFL 23 servers. Head to the game’s Downdetector and see if the servers are down or facing any issues.

It’s likely that EA might have taken the servers down temporarily for a patch or maintenance. If that is the case, you will not be able to access Ultimate Team until the servers are up again.

2) Checking your internet connection

Check your internet connection before connecting to the Madden NFL 23 servers. You can also try playing other online multiplayer titles to see if there's an issue with the internet.

Hence, if there's an issue with your ISP, you might want to restart your internet router. Restarting the device will reset your gateway, which could be one of the biggest reasons behind the “Ultimate Team not working” error in the game.

3) Re-installing the game

While this is a drastic step, some players have mentioned that by uninstalling and reinstalling the game, many performance issues, including the ones with Ultimate Team, have been fixed. If the error persists, you can try reinstalling the title from the respective client.

If the issue still persists after completing all the aforementioned steps, the next best thing to do is to contact EA Support. The support team will get in touch with you to try troubleshooting your in-game issue.

