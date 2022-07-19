Madden NFL: What time are the Madden 23 quarterback ratings coming out?

Madden 23 is just a month away from its official release. With EA Sports introducing "FieldSENSE" with this year's edition, the NFL simulation game will feature revamped animations. This should ideally give a more realistic feel to the game.

EA has already started hyping up the game by gradually releasing player ratings, which officially began on Monday, July 18. Monday saw the release of the top 10 wide receivers and tight ends in the game. On Tuesday, EA followed it up by revealing the top 10 edge rushers.

The quarterback is undoubtedly the most popular position in the game, and EA is certainly aware of the same. With the aim to keep building the anticipation for player ratings reveals, EA will be releasing the ratings for the top 10 QBs right at the end, on Friday, July 22.

Here's the entire schedule of when EA will be releasing the ratings for each of the position groups:

Monday, July 18: Wide Receivers, Tight Ends

Tuesday, July 19: Edge Rushers

Wednesday, July 20: Running Backs

Thursday, July 21: Cornerbacks and D-Line

Friday, July 22: Quarterbacks

Friday, July 22: NFL Team Ratings

Top 10 WRs in Madden 23

The Las Vegas Raiders WR Devante Adams was the first player to be named in the 99 club for Madded 23. Adams, a two-time All Pro (2020 & 2021), will be enjoying a rating of 99 for the second straight year. During the offseason, the Raiders acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade from the Green Bay Packers. The five-time Pro Bowler finished last season with 1,553 yards, 123 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Reigning Super Bowl MVP and LA Rams WR Cooper Kupp earned a rating of 98. Tyreek Hill, who left the Kansas City Chiefs for the Miami Dolphins, rounds up the top three WRs in Madden 23 with a rating of 97.

ESPN @espn



Who will you be using in The best WRs in the gameWho will you be using in #Madden23 ? 🤔 The best WRs in the game 🙌 Who will you be using in #Madden23? 🤔 https://t.co/NYijC7E038

Top 10 TEs in Madden 23

Super Bowl LIV champ Travis Kelce will be the best player in his position with a rating of 98. This is the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons that the Chiefs star has topped the ratings for his position. The seven-time Pro Bowler recorded 92 receptions for 1,125 yards and nine TDs last season.

San Francisco 49ers' George Kittle (96), Baltimore Ravens' Mark Andrews (93), LA Raiders' Darren Waller (91) and Detroit Lions' TJ Hockenson (89) make up the top five.

ESPN @espn



Agree with the rankings The BEST TEs in #Madden23 Agree with the rankings The BEST TEs in #Madden23 🏈 Agree with the rankings❓ https://t.co/NDlU15ARgx

Top 10 Edge Rushers in Madden 23

Myles Garrett became the first Cleveland Browns star to enter the 99 club on Madden's launch day. With the reveal of the top 10 edge rushers in the game, Garrett was named as the second player to enter the 99 club in Madden 23 after Devante Adams.

Similar to Adams, Garrett was named a first-team All-Pro over the last two seasons. The three-time Pro Bowler recorded a career-high 16 sacks last season, though his efforts could only help the Browns earn a 8-9 record.

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (96), San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (94), Buffalo Bills' Von Miller (92) and LA Chargers' Khalil Mack (92) complete the top five.

Madden 23 will be released on August 19. For players who pre-ordered the game, there will be an early access period which will start on August 16.

