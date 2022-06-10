Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr on same level? Davante Adams feels so 

Davante Adams compared his new quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders, Derek Carr, to his former one in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The wide receiver said that both Carr and Rodgers are very similar when it comes to talent and ability. He talks about the release of both quarterbacks, saying that Carr’s going to fire the ball in there while Rodgers will flick the ball to you. Though this might just seem like the wideout building repour with his new quarterback, he really elaborated on the idea.

“As far as talent and ability, it's really similar, if I'm keeping it real. They throw the ball a lot different. Derek's gonna fire it in there, and you gonna know that thing's coming quick. Aaron's got the ability to tighten that core up and flick that ball to you. So, the release is a lot different, but being able to get the ball to you late, if they see you coming out of a break, not many quarterbacks can get it to you before you get to the sideline if you're outside the numbers already.”

Adams concluded his point by saying that both quarterbacks understand the game and obsess over it:

“Having two guys like that with really strong arms, and understand the game, the mental part of it, is another similarity that they have. They both obsess over it and they know everything that's going on out there.”

Devante Adams spent the first eight seasons of his career with Rodgers and the Packers, making the Pro Bowl five times and was a first-team All-Pro twice in Green Bay. In the 2020 season, the wideout led the NFL with 18 touchdowns. In his time with Green Bay, he caught 669 passes, 8,121 receiving yards, and 73 touchdowns.

Devante Adams and the Raiders

Adams with the Las Vegas Raiders. Source: Yahoo Sports

The five-time Pro Bowler was traded to the Raiders this offseason, later signing a five-year $140 million contract with Las Vegas. Adams will be reunited with Carr, having been teammates at Fresno State for two seasons (2012 – 2013).

Last season for the Raiders, Carr threw for 4,804 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions, leading Las Vegas to the playoffs but losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round.

We’ll see if the former college teammates can lead the Raiders into the postseason for a second consecutive time in the upcoming 2022 season.

