5 celebrities who have an NFL ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins ft. Venus and Serena Williams

The Miami Dolphins were in a unique situation in 2009 when Stephen Ross became the majority owner of the team. He purchased a 95 percent stake, but sold one percent ownership shares for ten million dollars each to several different celebrities. These became minority owners.

Ross still currently owns and manages 95 percent of the the team following all of the celebrity transactions in 2009.

Being an NFL owner means being in one of the most exclusive clubs for millionaires and billionaires in the entire world. Teams rarely go up for sale because of their extreme value and insane profit margins, making the number of NFL owners limited to a small group.

It's a business that many would like to buy into, but opportunities are rare to do so. Here are five celebrities who have an ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins franchise.

#1 - Marc Anthony

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

While Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez were married, they together purchased one of the ownership shares of the Miami Dolphins. After their divorce in 2014, Anthony received their entire stake as part of the settlement, removing Lopez from the ownership group.

TODAY @TODAYshow "He really helped me with my confidence." @JLo talks to @WillieGeist about her marriage to Marc Anthony, rise to fame and more this weekend on #SundayTODAY "He really helped me with my confidence." @JLo talks to @WillieGeist about her marriage to Marc Anthony, rise to fame and more this weekend on #SundayTODAY. https://t.co/nRpcp7iD1Y

Marc Anthony is one of the highest selling salsa musicians of all time. Among his many accomplishments are winning three Grammy awards as well as six Latin Grammy awards.

#2 - Emilio and Gloria Estefan

Members of the Miami Dolphins ownership group

Emilio Estefan is royalty in the world of Latin music. He is a producer and musician who is widely credited with bringing Latin music to the United States. He helped pave the way for legends like Shakira and Ricky Martin, among many others.

He also helped kickstart the career of his wife Gloria Estefan. The couple have combined for a massive 26 Grammy awards and both have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.

#3 - Serena Williams

Miami Dolphins owners Stephen Ross and Serena Williams

Serena Williams is one of the greatest tennis players of all time, and many would say that she is the best ever. She has won an incredible 101 career titles combined between singles and doubles during her legendary career. This includes 39 career grand slam titles across all competitions and four Olympic gold medals.

Williams was probably the most dominant tennis player ever during the peak of her career and is one of the greatest female athletes of all time in any sport.

She is also one of the highest-earning female athletes of all time and used some of her career earnings to buy an ownership stake in the Miami Dolphins.

#4 - Venus Williams

Miami Dolphins owner Venus Williams

Venus Williams, like her sister Serena Williams, is one of the greatest female tennis players of all time. Venus has won 73 career titles combined between singles and doubles in her career, including 23 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals with an additional Olympic silver medal.

Venus Williams is also one of the highest earning female tennis players ever, earning millions of dollars through her tournament wins. Not to mention a long list of endorsement deals. Venus Williams also bought her own separate stake in the Dolphins.

#5 - Fergie

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLV Halftime Show

Fergie Duhamel is a successful musician who first gained fame as the lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas. She is best known by her stage name Fergie. She has put together a hugely successful solo musical career and has acted in several movies and TV shows, including Nine and Planet Terror.

Fergie has been nominated for 170 musical awards during her band and solo career and has won 70 of them. Her net worth is around $45 million, including her ownership share in the Dolphins.

