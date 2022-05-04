Miami Dolphins Draft picks 2022: Who did the Dolphins pick? Full list of selections

The Miami Dolphins had just four picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the least of any team in the NFL. The majority of their draft capital for this year was used in two previous trades.

The Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster deal during the 2022 NFL offseason, sending the Kansas City Chiefs a return package that included three picks in 2022 and two more in next year's draft. Miami also used one of their 2022 draft picks in a trade during the 2021 NFL Draft when they moved up to select Jaylen Waddle.

After greatly improving their offensive weapons over the last two years, the Dolphins were left with just four selections in the 2022 Draft. Here is the complete list.

3rd Round (102nd): ILB Channing Tindall, Georgia Bulldogs

4th Round (125th): WR Erik Ezukanma, Texas Tech Red Raiders

7th Round (224th): EDGE Cameron Goode, Cal Golden Bears

7th Round (247th): QB Skylar Thompson, Kansas State Wildcats

Channing Tindall

The Georgia Bulldogs set a new NFL record for seven-round drafts by having 15 of their players selected. Many of those players were on their national championship defense, including linebacker Channing Tindall. He is a dynamic defender with blazing speed, demonstrated by his impressive time of 4.47 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Combine.

Tindall was never a starter in college football, mostly because of how loaded Georgia's defense is, but he still received plenty of playing time and made a major impact. In his final season, he recorded 67 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

Erik Ezukanma

Erik Ezukanma provides depth to Miami's roster at the wide receiver position. He also added some size at receiver that they are somewhat missing, measuring 6'2 tall and 210 pounds. Ekuzanma recorded 48 receptions for 705 yards and four touchdowns in his final season with Texas Tech while doing most of his work in the middle of the field.

Cameron Goode

Cameron Goode was a highly productive pass rusher while playing his college football at Cal for the Golden Bears. Across five seasons, he has totaled 20.5 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss while also returning two interceptions for touchdowns. He is a high-upside edge defender who will look to work his way into the defensive rotation.

Skylar Thompson

Miami are already locked in for the 2022 NFL season with Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater as their quarterbacks, but Skylar Thompson has a chance to make the practice squad while adding depth to their roster. He is a mobile quarterback with some upside, totaling 42 passing touchdowns and 26 rushing touchdowns in his career at Kansas State.

