5 most dominant performances of all-time at the NFL combine

The NFL combine is an annual event where college football prospects get the opportunity to show off their skills to pro scouts. An impressive showing can help a player get drafted higher than originally planned. Here are five of the most dominant performances in the history of the NFL combine.

Best NFL combine performances of all-time

#1 - Bo Jackson

Raiders running back Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson is one of the greatest all-round professional athletes in the history of all sports. He excelled at playing professional football and professional baseball at the same time. It should come as no surprise that he put together one of the most impressive performances ever at the combine. Though unofficial, it's rumored that he ran a 4.12 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest ever by a wide margin.

Rumor has it that Bo Jackson ran a 4.12 40 at the 1986 NFL combine.

And I believe it…… Rumor has it that Bo Jackson ran a 4.12 40 at the 1986 NFL combine. And I believe it…… https://t.co/IffXKOuHjw

#2 - Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders at the 2007 NFL Draft





The true story of



: 2019 He ran how fast?!?!The true story of @DeionSanders ' mythical 40-yard dash.: 2019 #NFLCombine | March 1-4 on @nflcombine He ran how fast?!?!The true story of @DeionSanders' mythical 40-yard dash. 📺: 2019 #NFLCombine | March 1-4 on @nflcombine https://t.co/agfZC9Mjwc

Deion Sanders, like Bo Jackson, also succeeded while playing both professional football and baseball at the same time. He is another one of the greatest athletes in the history of all sports. In the NFL, he played defense, offense and special teams. He ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded at the NFL combine.

#3 - Calvin Johnson

Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson

Calvin Johnson earned the nickname "Megatron" for his freakish athletic ability. He used it to carve out a dominant career in the NFL that eventually resulted in a Hall of Fame selection. He impressed from the start at the combine, measuring in at 6'5 tall and 239 pounds, but could still jump through the roof and record a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash. He also did it in a borrowed pair of shoes.





Then



So he borrowed a pair of shoes and... RAN A 4.35 He was not planning to run the 40 at the Combine.Then @calvinjohnsonjr saw the lights and the cameras, and the competitive instinct kicked in.So he borrowed a pair of shoes and... RAN A 4.35 He was not planning to run the 40 at the Combine.Then @calvinjohnsonjr saw the lights and the cameras, and the competitive instinct kicked in.So he borrowed a pair of shoes and... RAN A 4.35 😱 https://t.co/Hz9kDParsR

#4 - Vernon Davis

San Franciso 49ers tight end Vernon Davis

Vernon Davis has had a solid career as a tight end in the NFL. While he may not be one of the greatest of all-time, he is certainly one of the most athletically gifted. His well-rounded skill set paired with his massive frame made for an impressive showing at the NFL combine. His overall statistics in relation to his measurable size are still some of the best combinations ever to come out of college.

There are only 2 players to weigh 230+ lbs, run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds or faster, and vertical jump 40" or higher at the Combine since 2003:

Vernon Davis (2006)

Saquon Barkley (2018)



Vernon Davis (2006)

Saquon Barkley (2018) There are only 2 players to weigh 230+ lbs, run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds or faster, and vertical jump 40" or higher at the Combine since 2003:Vernon Davis (2006)Saquon Barkley (2018)

#5 - Matt Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Matt Jones

W00PIGS000IE @W00PIGS000IE @mjqb9 I did a little internet sleuthing and was able to come up with the elusive Matt Jones (4.37) 40 from the 2005 NFL Combine... @BuzzJohnNabors I did a little internet sleuthing and was able to come up with the elusive Matt Jones (4.37) 40 from the 2005 NFL Combine... @BuzzJohnNabors @mjqb9 https://t.co/BSsQu0uUhY

Matt Jones was a quarterback during his college football career. He switched positions to wide receiver for a better chance of being selected in the draft, so he needed a strong performance at the combine to prove he was capable. He was so impressive that he was drafted in the first round as a wide receiver, despite not playing the position.

