5 most dominant performances of all-time at the NFL combine

The NFL combine is an annual event where college football prospects get the opportunity to show off their skills to pro scouts. An impressive showing can help a player get drafted higher than originally planned. Here are five of the most dominant performances in the history of the NFL combine.
Best NFL combine performances of all-time
#1 - Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson is one of the greatest all-round professional athletes in the history of all sports. He excelled at playing professional football and professional baseball at the same time. It should come as no surprise that he put together one of the most impressive performances ever at the combine. Though unofficial, it's rumored that he ran a 4.12 in the 40-yard dash, the fastest ever by a wide margin.
#2 - Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders, like Bo Jackson, also succeeded while playing both professional football and baseball at the same time. He is another one of the greatest athletes in the history of all sports. In the NFL, he played defense, offense and special teams. He ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times ever recorded at the NFL combine.
Best performances in the history of the NFL combine
Here are the most dominant performances of all-time at the NFL combine.
#3 - Calvin Johnson
Calvin Johnson earned the nickname "Megatron" for his freakish athletic ability. He used it to carve out a dominant career in the NFL that eventually resulted in a Hall of Fame selection. He impressed from the start at the combine, measuring in at 6'5 tall and 239 pounds, but could still jump through the roof and record a 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash. He also did it in a borrowed pair of shoes.
#4 - Vernon Davis
Vernon Davis has had a solid career as a tight end in the NFL. While he may not be one of the greatest of all-time, he is certainly one of the most athletically gifted. His well-rounded skill set paired with his massive frame made for an impressive showing at the NFL combine. His overall statistics in relation to his measurable size are still some of the best combinations ever to come out of college.
#5 - Matt Jones
Matt Jones was a quarterback during his college football career. He switched positions to wide receiver for a better chance of being selected in the draft, so he needed a strong performance at the combine to prove he was capable. He was so impressive that he was drafted in the first round as a wide receiver, despite not playing the position.