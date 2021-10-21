Top 5 NFL players who deserved to play for better teams ft. Calvin Johnson & Tony Gonzalez

Great NFL players sometimes end up on terrible teams. NFL players don't always have the luxury of choosing the right situation for themselves. It's an unfortunate part of the game.

Some of the best NFL players of all time were held back from achieving a lot more because of the organization they were a part of. These are the five best NFL players of all time who were stuck on bad teams.

Top 5 NFL players of all time on bad teams

#5 - Adrian Peterson, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Adrian Peterson was one of the very best NFL players of his generation and one of the greatest running backs of all time. He is one of the elite few to rush for over 2000 yards in a single season.

Unfortunately, there were no other great NFL players on the Minnesota Vikings roster during his stint with the team. That's why they only won one playoff game in his entire time with the team, despite his dominance.

#4 - Calvin Johnson, WR, Detroit Lions

Calvin Johnson played for just nine seasons because of how bad the Detroit Lions were. He retired early because he was sick of losing all the time despite being the best wide receiver in the NFL at the time.

He set several records in his career and his peak was just as good as any other wide receiver in NFL history. He rightfully earned the nickname Megatron.

