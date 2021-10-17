Can Titans RB Derrick Henry once again hit 2,000 rushing yards in 2021 NFL season?

Derrick Henry is the undisputed rushing king of the NFL. He has led the NFL in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in the past two consecutive seasons.

He is well on his way to doing so once again in the 2021 NFL season. His 640 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns this season are both the most in the NFL by a wide margin.

Derrick Henry is the ultimate work horse running back. He gets the most carries by far and has only missed two games in his entire career, with 2021 being his sixth year.

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow He’s on pace to obliterate the single-season records for carries, rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. And that’s without a 17th regular season game. So is @titans @KingHenry_2 concerned about his usage and wear/tear? We asked him point blank. He’s on pace to obliterate the single-season records for carries, rushing yards and yards from scrimmage. And that’s without a 17th regular season game. So is @titans @KingHenry_2 concerned about his usage and wear/tear? We asked him point blank. https://t.co/3bgmCZkdaR

He rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2018 and over 1,500 yards in 2019, before joining the elites by eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards in the 2020 season. Derrick Henry made history, but can he do it again in the 2021 NFL season?

Derrick Henry looks to rush for over 2,000 yards again

Derrick Henry would be the first player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards in consecutive seasons. No other player has ever done it more than once in their entire careers. The list of players who have done it once is legendary but Derrick Henry would be in a class all by himself if he could do it again this year. Even more impressive is the passing heavy nature of this era compared to others.

Other players besides Derrick Henry who are already members of the 2,000 yards rushing club include Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, O.J. Simpson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Terrell Davis and Chris Johnson.

It's already a huge honor for Derrick Henry to be in a group with some of the greatest running backs of all time. This year he will look to do what none of them ever did.

Also Read

Derrick Henry is averaging 128 rushing yards per game so far in the 2021 NFL season. He is currently on pace to once again eclipse the 2,000-yard rushing mark. It has only been five games so his average will fluctuate as the year goes on but there is just as much of a chance that it will go up as opposed to going down. He did not decline as the 2020 season went on and finished impressively.

In his final four games of the 2020 season, he rushed for over 200 yards in two of them. That means he could get even stronger as the 2021 NFL season goes on. He is currently on pace for 2,176 yards, which would set a new single-season NFL record. Derrick Henry is well on his way to another 2,000 yard season and could potentially record much more than that.

Edited by Samuel Green