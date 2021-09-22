Will Derrick Henry win a third straight rushing title?

Heading into 2021, some thought Derrick Henry may have peaked in 2020. After a season with more than 2000 rushing yards, some said it was impossible for the running back to survive that number of hits again. Failing that, some expected him to fall into the traps of so many other running backs before him. After Sunday's monster performance, it's clear that Henry's out to prove doubters wrong. Question is, will he?

Derrick Henry: to the moon?

In a career-high 35 rushing attempts, Derrick Henry wreaked havoc on Seattle's defense in their home stadium. He rushed for 182 yards and three touchdowns. The performance was great enough to land him an award for AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Week Two was impressive, but Week One wasn't perfect.

Jim Nagy @JimNagy_SB Derrick Henry belongs in the “better pro than he was a college player” category. And he won the dang Heisman. Derrick Henry belongs in the “better pro than he was a college player” category. And he won the dang Heisman.

Against the Cardinals, Henry suffered through a game in which he had 17 attempts for 58 yards and no touchdowns. However, considering his production over the first two games of the season, he averaged 26 carries per game. He is averaging 120 yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry. He is also averaging 1.5 touchdowns per game.

Based on these averages, Henry is on pace to finish the season with 1800 yards and about 23 touchdowns. Compared to last season, Henry is on pace to finish the 2021 season in line with what he did in 2020. In 2020, Henry had 2027 yards and 17 touchdowns.

While the yardage in 2021 would not hit the same heights as 2020, the touchdown total would more than make up the difference. If one were to ask offensive coordinators if they wanted an extra 200 yards or six more touchdowns, they'd gladly take the six extra touchdowns. In simple terms, Henry is on pace to have a better season in 2021 than in 2020.

Of course, without a third game to establish a pattern, it is hard to crown Henry as the leading rusher in the league for a third straight season. In other words, it is too early to tell which Henry the league will be getting consistently. However, if Henry keeps up the pace he is currently on, he will run away with the title again in 2021.

However, will the NFL see more of the Henry that showed up against the Cardinals? If so, the rushing title may be at risk. On the other hand, was the Cardinals game just a warmup? The coming weeks will show one way or another.

