NFL Power Rankings 2021: Seattle Seahawks at No. 9 ahead of training camp

Russell Wilson is happy, which should make every Seattle Seahawks coach, player and fan happy. The star quarterback was reportedly on the other side of the fence at the end of last season due a perceived lack of interest in protecting him with a decent offensive line.

The franchise and Wilson have since made up and look set for another strong season. The defending NFC West champions have made the NFL playoffs three years in a row.

It won’t be easy as their division may be the toughest in the league, but they do have the offensive firepower to cause problems for any defense in the NFL.

Where did the Seattle Seahawks rank in the NFL in 2020?

Seattle was the number three seed in the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They enjoyed home-field advantage in their Wild Card game after going 12-4 in the regular season.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 offensive ranking

The Seahawks had the eighth-ranked offense in the league last season. They ranked 17th overall in yards per game and third in passing touchdowns.

Seattle Seahawks 2020 defensive ranking

The Seattle defense ranked 15th in the NFL last campaign. They were 22nd in total yards allowed and fifth against the run.

What do the Seahawks need to improve upon?

Offensive improvements

Protect star quarterback Russell Wilson.

The QB was scrambling for his life yet again last season and he was clearly frustrated after their playoff exit. It's only a matter of time until Wilson is seriously injured if the O-line doesn't stop rampaging defensive ends from getting to the QB every few plays.

Defensive improvements

The days of the Legion of Boom are long gone. The team has also lost its star cornerback in free agency, Shaquil Griffin. Seattle's defense has given up big plays over the past few seasons and will need to stop letting receivers get behind them in 2021.

How can the Seahawks make a run at the Super Bowl?

Any team with Pete Carroll as head coach and Russell Wilson at quarterback has a chance to make the Super Bowl. This tandem has proved time and time again that it has the experience to get the best out of the talent available.

Key players who can help Seattle win the Super Bowl

Russell Wilson: The Seahawks live or die by the play of their quarterback Russell Wilson. They have revamped their offensive line to protect Wilson better and give him more time to throw the ball. He has an unbelievably talented receiving core featuring Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, but he needs time to throw them the ball.

Seattle's offensive line: If the Seahawks' offensive line can simply play to an average standard, this team could pose problems for any NFL defense. Any injury to Russell Wilson would be disastrous for the franchise.

