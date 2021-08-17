NFL top 100 players of 2021: Will Derrick Henry crack the top 10?

There can only be one king of the NFL rushing game and his name is Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans.

The question now is where King Henry will rank in this year’s NFL top 100 list that is being released this week.

Last year, Derrick Henry climbed an incredible, record-breaking 89 spots to number 10. Despite leading the league in rushing yards and TDs in 2019, Henry was still ranked behind young Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

McCaffrey was ranked 6th in the 2020 NFL top 100 list by his fellow players but looks set to drop down the rankings after an injury-plagued campaign last season.

Derrick Henry should again rise in the NFL top 100 rankings

The Tennessee Titans running back should move up in this year’s rankings after another remarkable NFL season in which he outperformed his 2019/20 stats.

Derrick Henry in 31 games since the start of the 2019 season:

▫️3,567 rushing yards (115.1 per game)

▫️33 rushing TD

▫️8,421 stiff arms



Our 👑

Last season, Henry rushed 378 times for an NFL-leading 2,027 yards. He averaged a huge 5.4 yards per carry and ripped off a huge 94 yard touchdown.

Henry rushed for 17 touchdowns which again led the league, and had an additional 114 yards receiving in 2020.

If King Henry rose 89 places last year, how much further can he rise after an even better season in 2020? It’s time the giant running back got his due respect and breaks into the top seven spots on the Top 100 list.

Who will rank above Henry this year?

Last year, nine NFL players were ranked higher than Derrick Henry, but after his superstar numbers on the field in 2020/21, it's hard to see nine beating him this year.

A reminder that this list is voted on by the NFL players themselves. Surely this year they won’t vote any running backs ahead of Derrick Henry? That would be completely unfair after the yards he has racked up over the past two campaigns for the Titans.

Of course, the team at EA Sports ranked Christian McCaffrey ahead of Derrick Henry in the new Madden 22 video game.

When we found out Derrick Henry isn't the highest rated back in #Madden22 🤨

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson topped last year’s list ahead of fellow QB Russell Wilson, Rams defender Aaron Donald, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Saints WR Michael Thomas, RB McCaffrey, 49ers TE George Kittle, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins and Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore.

Immediately you see players who will not return to the top 10, like George Kittle and Michael Thomas, due to injuries last season.

While other players like Aaron Rodgers could make the top 10, Derrick Henry should see a boost in his final ranking this year. Look for King Henry to rise to a position around fifth to seventh in the 2021 NFL top 100.

