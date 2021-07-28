Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 running backs featuring Christian McCaffrey, Derrick Henry and others

Football season is finally inching closer with Madden 22 only a few weeks away and training camps well underway. During the ramp-up to Madden 22, EA Sports has been slowly trickling out information regarding the latest edition of the game.

EA released the list of the top ten running backs in Madden 22 earlier today. Of course, Derrick Henry and Christian McCaffery make up the top end of the top ten, but where do other standouts like Alvin Kamara slot in? Here are the top ten running backs in Madden 22.

Best running backs in Madden 22

#1 - Christian McCaffery, 97 overall

EA seemingly believes there are no perfect running backs in the league going into 2021. However, the best of the bunch comes close in the form of Christian McCaffery. No doubt getting dinged for his injuries in 2020, McCaffery has been a monster when on the field.

In 2019, his last fully healthy season, McCaffery earned an eye-popping 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Through the air, McCaffery earned 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns.

#2 - Derrick Henry, 96 overall

Derrick Henry was a force for the Tennessee Titans in 2020. He earned over 2,000 yards on the ground. However, the reason EA didn't rank him as the best running back in the game was his relative lack of pass-catching production. In 2020, Henry only earned 19 catches for 114 yards.

#3 - Nick Chubb, 96 overall

Nick Chubb has been one of the biggest reasons for the Cleveland Browns' ascendance over the last few years. In 2020, Chubb earned over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns. Going into 2021, Chubb is primed for another monster season.

#4 - Dalvin Cook, 95 overall

Dalvin Cook started his career about as slow as anyone not named Darren Waller. Cook seems to have overcome the injury issues that plagued his first two seasons and followed them up with whammies. In 2019 and 2020, Cook earned roughly a combined 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns.

#5 - Alvin Kamara, 94 overall

Going into 2021, Kamara is going to have a shot at beating Christian McCaffery at his own game. McCaffery is famous for being the main offensive weapon on the Carolina Panthers. Considering the issues with Michael Thomas over the last season have bled into 2021, Kamara will be the main offensive weapon for the Saints this year.

If he continues to ball out, he could be in the 99-club conversation in Madden 23.

#6 - Aaron Jones, 91 overall

For those still hanging onto the argument that Aaron Rodgers has no weapons around him, take a look at Aaron Jones. In the last two years, Jones has earned about 2,200 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. He also earned five touchdowns and about 800 yards through the air.

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

#7 - Saquon Barkley, 90 overall

Saquon Barkley is currently the best offensive weapon on the New York Giants. His first two seasons in the league were electric, earning 2,300 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns. He's also a solid pass catcher, earning over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns.

His overall rating in Madden 22 appears to have taken a hit as a result of missing 2020 due to injury.

If Saquon can stay healthy and put together an average season by his standards, he will be in the mid-90s in Madden 23.

#8 - Josh Jacobs, 89 overall

Josh Jacobs is the best-rated running back below a 90 overall in Madden 22. He's been in the league for two full seasons and will be entering his third. In his first two seasons, he earned about 2,200 yards and 19 touchdowns. Needless to say, he will be good to go in Madden 22.

#9 - Ezekiel Elliot, 88 overall

EA and the football world have cooled off on Ezekiel Elliot after a red-hot start to his career. In 2020, Elliot earned only 979 yards and six touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 52 passes for 338 yards and two touchdowns.

This is a big regression compared to 2019, when he earned 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. That same season, he caught 54 balls for 420 yards and two touchdowns. However, if he bounces back in 2021, he could see a jump into the mid-90s in Madden 23.

Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals

#10 - Joe Mixon, 88 overall

It seems this is the first time in years that the Cincinnati Bengals have had a top-ten player. However, Joe Mixon has earned the accolade.

While 2020 was rough, Mixon has had plenty of bright spots to warrant an 88 overall rating. In 2018 and 2019, Mixon earned a combined 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He also earned four touchdowns and about 500 yards through the air. Mixon rounds off Madden 22's top ten list.

