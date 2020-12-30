NFL: Derrick Henry has a lot of Marshawn Lynch in his game

At one point, the Tennessee Titans were thinking about trading running back Derrick Henry.

During the 2018 NFL Season, the Tennessee Titans would add Henry to the trading block the week before the deadline. Tennessee has to be thanking their lucky stars that they never traded the potential MVP running back.

Henry has a lot of the same abilities as a former NFL running back. Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch run the football almost the exact same way.

Lynch never went around defenders -- he would run through them.

Henry doesn't run around defenders -- he runs through them.

Both running backs have made plays that have the Internet in shock.

How do Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch compare to each other in their NFL careers?

Comparing Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch

Derrick Henry has locked up his third straight season with over 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit rushing touchdowns. Marshawn Lynch recorded four straight seasons with the Seattle Seahawks with 1,000 yards rushing and double-digit touchdowns.

Advertisement

Marshawn Lynch's best season of his career was the 2012 NFL Season where he rushed for 1,590 yards and had 11 rushing touchdowns. Derrick Henry is currently having the best season of his NFL career. In the 2020 NFL Season, Derrick Henry has rushed for 1,777 yards and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Derrick Henry and Marshawn Lynch have both led the NFL in rushing touchdowns. Lynch did it in the 2013 and 2014 NFL Seasons, and Derrick Henry has done it 2019 NFL Season and is still in the hunt for the 2020 NFL Season. Both running backs have been selected to NFL Pro Bowl rosters as well. The two running backs have put together great NFL careers.

Henry, Lynch had plays that blew up the Internet

Derrick Henry's Week 5 Stiff Arm on Josh Norman

In Week 5 of the 2020 NFL Season, Derrick Henry would toss cornerback Josh Norman like a rag doll. One video that was uploaded to YouTube has over 2.7 million views. The video of Derrick Henry stiff arming Josh Norman has been posted all over social media and YouTube. It was one of biggest talked about plays in the 2020 NFL Season.

Advertisement

Marshawn Lynch's 'Beast Quake'

In the 2010 NFC Wild Card game between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints, Marshawn Lynch would break a huge run. The run would be called the Beast Quake. Lynch tossed Saints defenders to the ground and broke a 67 yard touchdown. This touchdown caused enough movement to set off the local seismometer in Seattle. The Seahawks fans registered just as much shaking as an M=2 earthquake.

8 years ago today: Marshawn Lynch’s “Beast Quake,” one of the greatest runs ever



(via @nflthrowback)pic.twitter.com/unkcRcrRZy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

Both Marshawn Lynch and Derrick Henry will be in the Pro Football Hall-of-Fame when its all said and done. Derrick Henry is showing that the power running back can still be impactful on an NFL game.