5 highest-paid NFL WRs of all time ft. Tyreek Hill and more 

NFL wide receiver salaries continue to increase as the passing game becomes more critical. Every year, a new wide receiver sets the record for being the highest-paid ever. Based on AAV, the title has already changed hands twice during the 2022 NFL offseason. Here is how the top five of all time currently stand.

Highest-paid WRs in NFL history by AAV

#5 - DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers - $20.628 million

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore

Three of the top five highest-paid wide receivers of all time by AAV signed their massive contracts during the 2022 offseason, starting with DJ Moore of the Carolina Panthers. He is one of nine wide receivers in NFL history with an AAV worth over 20 million dollars per season.

DJ Moore will be just 25 years old when the 2022 season begins, and he has already proven to be one of the most consistently solid young wide receivers in the league. He has already racked up 301 receptions for 4,313 yards and 14 touchdowns through just four seasons so far.

#4 - Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans - $22 million

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones

Julio Jones initially signed his massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons before being traded to the Tennessee Titans before the 2021 season. Unfortunately, his one season with the Titans was plagued by injuries before being released by the organization during the 2022 offseason, making him a free agent.

Before struggling with injuries over the past two seasons, Julio Jones was one of the most dominant wide receivers in the league for a decade. He recorded an insane streak of six consecutive seasons with more than 80 receptions and more than 1,350 receiving yards.

#3 - DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals - $27.25 million

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

Before the 2022 NFL offseason, DeAndre Hopkins held the title of the highest-paid wide receiver by AAV by a fairly wide margin. He has now been surpassed by two other wide receivers, currently checking in at a third place.

Hopkins has been dominant throughout his career with both the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. He has played for nine seasons while eclipsing 100 receptions in four of them and exceeding 1,150 receiving yards six times.

#2 - Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders - $28 million

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams played his entire NFL career with the Green Bay Packers before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2022 offseason after reportedly being unhappy with being franchise tagged. He will now join Derek Carr, who he played college football with at Fresno State.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Davante Adams in the silver and black. It's real. Davante Adams in the silver and black. It's real. https://t.co/AaqS4L0eUK

Immediately following the trade, the Raiders gave Davante Adams a brand new contract that made him the highest-paid wide receiver of all time with both AAV and total overall value. He has been selected to five straight Pro Bowls and two consecutive first-team All-Pros.

#1 - Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins - $30 million

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Davante Adams held the title of highest-paid wide receiver for just a couple of weeks before being surpassed by Tyreek Hill, the current top earner at the position. Like Adams, Hill was traded during the 2022 NFL offseason and received a massive contract extension before ever playing a game for his new team, the Miami Dolphins.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦ @DrewJRosenhaus ⁩. Dolphins are giving their new WR Tyreek Hill a 4-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed, per ⁦@DrewJRosenhaus⁩. https://t.co/rkSWmAOOMt

Tyreek Hill has established himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL across his six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in all six years while also being a first-team All-Pro in three of them.

