Should the Raiders go all-in for Davante Adams?

Davante Adams is one of the hottest names in several NFL rumors as the 2022 offseason gets underway and the free agency period approaches. His contract with the Green Bay Packers has officially expired, making him a free agent. He is an attractive target for many teams because of his solid and consistent production.

Over the last four seasons combined, Adams has recorded 432 receptions for 5,310 yards and 47 touchdowns. All three totals are the most in the entire NFL over the same time frame, demonstrating why he is one of the very best wide receivers in the league. It also shows why it will be such a valuable target in 2022 free agency.

Being arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL, Davante Adams is looking for the most expensive contract for a wide receiver in NFL history. This could be in the range of 30 million dollars per year.

It appears unlikely that the Green Bay Packers will want to shell out that much money for a wide receiver. They have been negotiating for a couple of years and have been unable to agree on a contract extension.

Adams' high asking price makes it a possibility that he will be playing for a new team in the 2022 NFL season, whether the Packers place the franchise tag on him or not. One potential landing spot is the Las Vegas Raiders. They need an upgrade at the wide receiver position, especially after losing Henry Ruggs III to a legal situation.

The Raiders are entering the 2022 NFL offseason with an excellent salary cap. They currently have 51 players under contract with nearly 20 million dollars in spending money remaining. The Raiders' salary cap situation and need at wide receiver make Davante Adams a possibility. His friendship with Derek Carr makes it even more intriguing.

What is the connection between Davante Adams and Derek Carr?

Derek Carr and Davante Adams played college football together while attending Fresno State. They remain close friends and have openly admitted their desire to play together again, but this time in the NFL. The way everything lines up in the 2022 NFL offseason, the possibilities are more accurate now than ever.

When they played together at Fresno State, Adams recorded massive numbers in the receiving game. Across two seasons, he has combined for 2,851 yards and 38 touchdowns. The two have good chemistry, making the potentially pairing an intriguing one for the Raiders.

