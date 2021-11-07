What are the charges against Henry Ruggs III? NFL star could face up to 40 years in prison

Henry Ruggs III is facing serious charges after his involvement in a fatal car accident where he was driving under the influence. The crash was the result of Henry Ruggs III being twice over the legal driving limit for BAC and driving 156 miles per hour. The disaster unfortunately killed an innocent woman and her dog.

What is Henry Ruggs III being charged with?

Henry Ruggs III was initially charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death as well as reckless driving. They are both serious charges but of course the first one is the most severe. Additional charges were recently added by prosecutors to the case. Two initial charges were due to the deceased victim, Tina Tintor, while the added charges relate to the passenger.

The passenger in the case is Henry Ruggs III's girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo Washington, who also goes by the name Rudy Washington. She was also injured in the car accident but thankfully survived. Henry Ruggs III will also be charged with an additional felony count for each DUI and reckless driving due to injuries sustained by Washington in the passenger seat of his car.

espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Prosecutors now have decided to charge Henry Ruggs III with two additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the injuries suffered by his passenger, girlfriend Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington. Prosecutors now have decided to charge Henry Ruggs III with two additional felony counts of DUI and reckless driving due to the injuries suffered by his passenger, girlfriend Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, who also goes by Rudy Washington.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Henry Ruggs III will also face misdemeanor gun charges in addition to all of the felonies. Specifically, he will be charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence. Investigating police officers at the scene of the crime found a loaded gun inside his car.

Is Henry Ruggs III facing jail time?

Henry Ruggs III was arrested and booked into the Clark County jail in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was later released on 150 thousand bail but is now confined to house arrest. He is not allowed to operate a vehicle at all or consume any alcohol while being monitored at his home until his court dates.

The verdict of this case is most likely going to take a long time to play itself out. That is usually the standard in similar cases like this because of all the trials and procedures involved. Henry Ruggs III will face a maximum sentence of 46 years in prison.

Mekka Don @MekkaDonMusic Henry Ruggs is going to jail. An innocent life was lost. What a terribly sad situation. Henry Ruggs is going to jail. An innocent life was lost. What a terribly sad situation.

Henry Ruggs III has already been released by the Las Vegas Raiders organization. They did so promptly, taking less than a day to part ways with the young 22 year old wide receiver after all of the serious details of the incident were officially reported.

