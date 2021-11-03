Why was Henry Ruggs III released by the Raiders? Latest on WR's fatal car crash and DUI

Tragedy struck the NFL when Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was reportedly involved in a car crash. As the day progressed, more details were revealed about the car accident that claimed the life of one person.

Ruggs was traveling while impaired when his Chevrolet Corvette smashed into the back of a RAV-4, which then caught on fire.

Video footage has emerged showing Ruggs sitting on the curb where the accident took place, while the RAV-4 is in flames. Officers arrived on the scene to find the deceased woman in the RAV-4.

Will Henry Ruggs III ever play football again?

Details of the grisly car wreck were made public and Ruggs has reportedly been charged with "DUI resulting in death." A woman and her dog were both killed in the accident caused by Ruggs being under the influence of some sort of substance.

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III. The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III.

Once the Las Vegas Raiders investigated the matter on their end, it led to the team releasing Ruggs.

Under Nevada law, a DUI resulting in death is a Class B felony. Should Ruggs be convicted on this charge, he will be looking at serving 2-20 years.

There is an additional charge of reckless driving resulting in death or bodily harm. The additional charge could carry a sentence of one to six years.

Since his arrest, Ruggs has made bail. He is now considered a free agent and is free to sign with any of the other 31 teams.

Should a team even want to risk signing Ruggs, he may be placed on the NFL's exempt list by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and be able to play the rest of the season until he sees his day in court for the charges being brought against him.

The Raiders have since made a statement about the whole situation:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim of this horrific tragedy. We will continue to gather facts and monitor the matter under our policies, but our thoughts at this time are with those impacted by this devastating incident.”

Whatever charges may be brought against him, Henry Ruggs III is only 22 years old and is looking at some significant prison time should he be charged to the full extent of the law.

His actions have caused the death of a person, and that is not acceptable in the day and age of car ride services like Uber and Lyft to transport those too inebriated to drive.

