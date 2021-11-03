Henry Ruggs III net worth: How much does Raiders WR earn in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas Raiders' Henry Ruggs is a young receiver plying his trade in the NFL. But this season, Ruggs has shown signs of being the dynamic receiver the Raiders thought they were getting when they drafted him with the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Ruggs didn't exactly hit the ground running in his first season, playing 13 games and catching 26 passes on 43 targets for just 452 yards and two touchdowns. His catch rate was decent enough, around the 60 percent mark, but he did not fulfill his true potential.

This season, however, he has shown real growth on the field. In the seven games he has played, Ruggs has already surpassed his total receiving yards from last year and is only two receptions shy of his total from last year. So far, Ruggs has 469 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches in his second year in the NFL.

At the time of writing, Henry Ruggs has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million which is excellent for a 22-year-old playing in just his second NFL season.

Henry Ruggs III contract details

According to spotstrac.com, Henry Ruggs signed a four-year deal with the Raiders valued at $16,671,626, including a signing bonus of $9,684,820. Ruggs' salary was fully guaranteed and had just over $4 million average salary.

This season, Ruggs has a base salary of a little under $1.4 million and has a cap hit for the Raiders of $3,789,006.

Unfortunately for the 22-year old receiver, his NFL career is at a crossroads and is potentially over already.

According to The Guardian, Ruggs was charged with driving under the influence and part of a car crash that killed another driver on Tuesday morning. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Department, the Raiders receiver only had minor injuries from the crash, but he showed signs of impairment when they arrived on the scene.

The Las Vegas Police department said in their statement:

"The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 22-year-old Henry Rugs III, remained on scene and showed signs of impairment. He was transported to UMC hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Ruggs will be charged with DUI resulting in death. This is an ongoing investigation."

Ruggs was arrested today and booked for DUI, resulting in death. If the 22-year-old is found guilty, his prison sentence could be between two and 20 years, which would effectively end his NFL career before it began after a promising start with Derek Carr.

