5 Best NFL free agents teams should target in 2022

Many star NFL players are set to become free agents following the 2021 season. The 2022 NFL offseason has serious potential to shake up the league with how many superstars can go to new teams. The market is large and favorable for teams shopping for new players. Among all of the great options, here are the five best free agents in the upcoming 2022 offseason.

Best available 2022 NFL free agents

#5 - EDGE Von Miller, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Von Miller

Von Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 NFL trade deadline. He has bounced back strong this year after missing almost the entirety of the 2020 season due to injury. He recorded 4.5 sacks across his first four games with the Broncos this season and has also recorded five sacks in his last five games with the Rams.

Von Miller will be 33 years old next season, so considering his age paired with the recent injuries he's suffered, teams might hesitate at the chance to sign him as a free agent. Miller has proven to still be a force when healthy and apart from his ankle issues in the 2020 season, he has remained relatively injury free throughout his career. Miller has only missed just one game across the previous six years combined.

#4 - WR Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin has emerged as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL. He is only 25 years old and could realistically still be improving. Over the last four seasons, Godwin has averaged more than 75 receptions and over 1,000 receiving yards with seven touchdowns per season.

One major concern with Chris Godwin is the unfortunate timing of his severe injury. He suffered a season-ending knee injury that required major surgery and a lengthy recovery process. He was in line for a huge pay day as a 2022 free agent, but his value may have taken a hit because of the situation.

