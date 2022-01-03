Should the Packers put Davante Adams on franchise tag?

The Green Bay Packers may possibly see a legendary era come to a close after the 2021 season. Aaron Rodgers and the team may split, thus allowing Jordan Love to start at quarterback to begin yet another era in Green Bay.

But Rodgers is not the only star who could be on his way out. Star receiver Davante Adams is playing on an expiring contract.

That means it is possible the Packers lose both Rodgers and Adams at the same time.

Yet there is one key difference here because while Rodgers could be traded, Adams is set to hit free agency.

The Packers can place a franchise tag on Adams to keep him around on a lucrative, one-year deal.

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy You cannot stop Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams You cannot stop Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams https://t.co/El28ki8W8W

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed that possibility and mentioned a franchise tag would land Adams around $20 million. But is this a good idea for the Packers?

Should the Packers place a franchise tag on Davante Adams?

Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

This is a tricky situation to discuss in the present because there is no clarity as to what will happen with Rodgers. That is perhaps why the team has not been able to land a long-term agreement with Adams.

If Rodgers returns and the Packers commit to keeping him around for several years, they may be able to forget about the tag entirely with Adams. He too could get a multi-year agreement.

The last thing the Packers want is to let Adams hit free agency. Placing a franchise tag on him still means the team can negotiate a longer deal at some point.

This is true whether Rodgers stays or goes. If he stays, then it is business as usual for the Packers.

If he is traded, Love has a true number one receiver for at least for 2022. Adams will likely want out after that if things don't go well.

A scenario has floated around of Rodgers and Adams both leaving Green Bay and joining a new team in 2022. Placing a franchise tag on Adams means the Packers can trade him if he refuses to show up in Green Bay.

He can force his way out, with the Packers getting something in return no matter what.

It seems like a no-brainer to place the tag on Adams. Even if Rodgers leaves and the receiver is disgruntled, it allows the Packers to own his rights and find a trade partner.

If he signs it, a $20 million deal for a superstar receiver is not an absurd total, especially if they won't give him a long-term extension.

The Packers can simplify this entire situation by simply keeping Rodgers around. But the franchise has a history of botching quarterback transitions, meaning this could all get very messy.

Placing a franchise tag on Adams will only add to the drama if the ideal plan does not play out.

Edited by LeRon Haire