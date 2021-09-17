Is Chandler Jones related to Jon Jones?

Chandler Jones is the younger brother of former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. He was born to Arthur Jones II and Camile Jones on February 27, 1990, in Rochester, New York.

Chandler and Jon also have an older brother called Arthur Jones. He is almost four years older than the Arizona Cardinals star. Arthur played in the NFL for seven seasons before he called an end to his career in 2017.

While Chandler and Arthur thrived in the world of American football, Jon Jones decided to embark on a different career path. However, 'Bones' did play American football as a defensive lineman during his time at Union-Endicott High School.

Studying at the Iowa Center Community College, Jon was a part of his junior college team that won the national JUCO (junior college) championship. But thanks to his proficiency in wrestling, the 34-year-old dropped the idea of joining the NFL and pursued mixed martial arts. The Jones brothers also had a sister called Carmen. Tragically, a brain tumor led to her unfortunate passing in 2002.

Chandler, who currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals, has significantly improved his game in the second half of his NFL career. The 31-year-old was named the second-best Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Although an injury ruined his season in 2020, he successfully bounced back in the opening week of the latest NFL campaign. Against the Tennessee Titans, Chandler finished the game with five sacks, tying the single-game sack record for the Arizona Cardinals.

When Chandler Jones said he would kick Jon Jones' a**

Despite having zero experience in MMA, Chandler believes he would outclass Jon Jones in a real fight. He claims his arms are longer than the former UFC champ and says he's gone toe-to-toe with men who are much heavier than Jon Jones. Speaking to TMZ Sports, he said:

"Listen, he has the longest arms in the UFC. My arms are longer than his. That's my brother, I love him to death, but I'll kick his a**! I would wrestle him. I'm more strong than he is... Listen, I'm not trying to brag, but I go against 300-pound men every day. Jon Bones is like, what, 235? Easy work."

