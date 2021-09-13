"He worked like a madman" - Jon Jones celebrates his brother Chandler's outstanding NFL return with career-high five sacks 

Jon Jones and his brothers, Chandler and Arthur, have set the sports world ablaze with their athletic prowess.

Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones recently took the family limelight while playing against the Tennessee Titans. 'Bones' couldn't help but marvel at his brother's recent exploits on the field.

Showering him with praise, Jon Jones took to social media. The former UFC light heavyweight champion shared his excitement with him and his brother's fans.

Referring to how Chandler ran riot against the Titans' Ryan Tannehill, Jones reiterated the fact that his brother recorded a record-breaking five sacks.

5 sacks!! — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 12, 2021

Jon Jones went on to respond to a fan who was lobbying to get Chandler Jones paid his true worth. He offered some insight into how hard Chandler trained in the off-season to hit the ground running in his opening clash against the Titans. He also hinted at the possibility of big things to come for his brother.

"Oh trust me, someone’s going to pay him. Especially after the season he’s about to have. He worked like a madman this off-season," wrote Jon Jones.

Oh trust me, someone’s going to pay him. Especially after the season he’s about to have. He worked like a madman this off-season https://t.co/AICNvAeq2f — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 12, 2021

Jon Jones admires Chandler Jones as he sets records

Bones went on to share an incredible stat from Chandler's game. Jones reposted a photograph that described the magnitude of what Chandler had accomplished in his game against the Titans.

Chandler etched his name into Tennessee's NFL folklore. He became the only player to have recorded more than one game with four+ sacks and two+ forced fumbles in the last two decades.

Chandler Jones



5 Sacks, 2 Forced Fumbles through 3 Quarters. pic.twitter.com/gfceGooVCx — Arturo (@CaneFilms) September 12, 2021

He recorded a similar result against the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He posed a nightmare for Russell Wilson, recording 13.5 sacks in nine career games.

Bolstering his record with his performance against the Titans, Chandler Jones has certainly solidified himself as one of the best pass rushers in the league, if not the best. And Jon Jones could not be prouder.

