NFL Trade Rumors: What are Chris Godwin's free agency options?

One of the most exciting talents who could be set for a move this NFL offseason is Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin. The versatile receiver is coming to the end of his contract, and he has plenty of options around the NFL as he gets set to test out free agency.

PFF has Godwin ranked at number 3 on their list of the Top 100 Free Agents in 2021. Clearly, he's a hot commodity, and he'll get treated like one with his next contract.

Let's take a look at Godwin's performance over the past year and assess a few of his best options while free agency is right around the corner.

Chris Godwin's 2020 NFL Season Performance Review

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

By gifting his 'number 12' jersey to the incoming "GOAT," Tom Brady, Godwin began the year by sacrificing himself for the good of the team.

The Buccaneers wideout suffered a multitude of injuries during the 2020 NFL season campaign, including a concussion and a hamstring injury. He played with pins in a broken finger at one point. He also had to cope with being shuffled around the offense to make room for Antonio Brown. Stil, Godwin tallied up a respectable 840 yards, and he scored seven touchdowns.

The Penn State product has come under fire for a few dropped passes during the NFL playoffs. (He'll be hoping to correct that trend on Sunday.) But there is no doubting that when he's fit and firing on all cylinders, he is an elite player.

If he hits the open market, Godwin will be one of the best receivers available. He has built up quite an impressive resume during his career in Tampa Bay.

Where will Chris Godwin end up next NFL season?

With a short drive to the Super Bowl at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium right around the corner, news about Godwin's NFL future has been quiet up to this point.

With that being said, there are three clear contenders for Godwin's signature once the dust settles on another great NFL season.

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Championship - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Green Bay Packers

The Buccaneers have the first option on Godwin because he's currently on the team. They could even opt to place the franchise tag Godwin. This scenario could become increasingly likely if Godwin can help the team win the Lombardi Trophy.

On the other hand, the Buccaneers could also look to bring Antonio Brown back in for a full season. The former Steelers star has impressed since he arrived in Florida. QB Tom Brady clearly rates him as a quality player in the NFL. Perhaps most importantly, Brown has kept his nose out of trouble. It's possible that there simply won't be enough cap room available for both of these star wideouts.

Then, one has to consider the dual emergence of Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson. Both of these rookie stars look like they have a lot of potential. But their long-term development would likely be stifled if they have to play behind the trio of Mike Evans, Godwin, and Brown for too long.

Don't be surprised if Godwin moves on because Tampa Bay has so much talent right now. If he leaves the Buccaneers, there are the two NFL teams that seem like the best fits for his services.

2. New York Giants

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

Plain and simply, the New York Giants need to add more weapons on the offensive side of the football.

Defensively, they have a good core of players that can challenge anyone. But concerns over star back, Saquon Barkley, and questionns surrounding a lackluster receiving unit leave the Giants offense in need of some major changes.

Giants head coach Joe Judge will need to free up some cap room, but Chris Godwin is an obvious answer to his team's needs.

3. Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

Much like the Giants, Miami possesses a mean, championship-caliber defense. But the team was plagued by offensive struggles this past season. DeVante Parker (793 yards and 4 scores) is the only wideout who managed to post decent numbers in 2020.

Miami's lack of offensive weapons is holding this team back. It won't matter which quarterback is in the pocket if the Dolphins don't add to their receiving corps this offseason. Miami has more than $25 million of free cap space to work with. Without a doubt, the Dolphins are equipped to retool their offense this NFL offseason.

As a result, Chris Godwin could stay in Florida, but he could still change NFL teams by signing with Miami.

As a result, Chris Godwin could stay in Florida, but he could still change NFL teams by signing with Miami.