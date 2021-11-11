5 NFL players who need to step up for their teams in Week 10

Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season presents new opportunities for players to step up and make an impact on their teams. Every team faces unique challenges and are in different situations currently. These five NFL players need to up their game in Week 10 and bring more value to their respective teams.

NFL Players who need a big performance in Week 10

#1 - QB Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have faced a ton of adversity this season between controversial situations such as Jon Gruden, Henry Ruggs III and Damon Arnette. They still sit at the top of the AFC West, tied with the Los Angeles Chargers. They have an opportunity in Week 10 at home for Sunday Night Football against their division rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, for a statement win.

In the face of adversity, the quarterback needs to step up. Derek Carr is the leader of the Raiders. He needs to rally the team to bounce back after a disappointing loss last week against the New York Giants.

#2 - QB Mike White, New York Jets

There is a ton of hype around Mike White after his impressive performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. He will now face the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 after being named the starting quarterback. If he can prove that one game is not a fluke, he could increase his own overall value moving forward. Rookie Zach Wilson is out with an injury but has struggled to perform this season.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Jets are starting QB Mike White, source said, as the legendary backup will take the field against the #Bills . Zach Wilson will use the week to get healthier. The #Jets are starting QB Mike White, source said, as the legendary backup will take the field against the #Bills. Zach Wilson will use the week to get healthier.

#3 - RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints will be without their quarterback, Jameis Winston, for the rest of the 2021 NFL season due to injury. Alvin Kamara is already a featured piece of the Saints offense but he's going to have to step it up another level. The Saints need him now more than ever.

Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett Alvin Kamara came close to finally playing QB Sunday after campaigning for years (he became Saints’ emergency QB after Jameis Winston was hurt).



When asked if it would’ve been a Wildcat package, Kamara joked “No. that’s disrespectful.” Said he was ready to get his Drew Brees on. Alvin Kamara came close to finally playing QB Sunday after campaigning for years (he became Saints’ emergency QB after Jameis Winston was hurt).When asked if it would’ve been a Wildcat package, Kamara joked “No. that’s disrespectful.” Said he was ready to get his Drew Brees on.

The Saints are in good shape to make a playoff appearance right now so they don't want to let that slip away with Winston's injury. They suffered a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Falcons last week but will look to bounce back in Week 10 against the surging Tennessee Titans. They will need a huge performance from Kamara.

#4 - QB P.J. Walker, Carolina Panthers

Sam Darnold has struggled heavily over his last few games but has now been diagnosed with an injury and will miss time. P.J. Walker will get the starting quarterback job for Week 10 against the Arizona Cardinals. It's a difficult matchup but the Carolina Panthers need to get their momentum back. They have lost five of their last six games.

#5 - RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals offense is dealing with a ton of injuries. James Conner came up big last week in an increased role to help the depleted Cardinals earn a victory. He will get his first start of the season in Week 10 with a chance to build off his performance last week.

