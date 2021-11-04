Raiders QB Derek Carr's brother apologizes for insensitive tweet right after Henry Ruggs III's arrest 

The Las Vegas Raiders have had numerous obstacles this season, and it's only halfway through. While quarterback Derek Carr has been playing well this season and the Raiders are currently leading the AFC West with a 5-2 record, there is always a time and place for everything.

Derek Carr's older brother David Carr, who is a former NFL quarterback himself and now an analyst, learned the hard way that perhaps what he was feeling at the time wasn't what should have been Tweeted.

David Carr apologizes for insensitive Tweet after Henry Ruggs car accident

On Tuesday afternoon, it was reported that Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving under the influence earlier that morning and caused a fatal car accident. Ruggs and his passenger were injured but sadly, the driver of the other vehicle died at the scene. Ruggs was arrested for DUI with bodily harm and wreckless driving.

While that news was being released, David Carr who works for the NFL Network as an analyst and Derek's older brother Tweeted the following:

“When the Raiders make the Super Bowl this year, I will argue, successful I might add, that not only is Derek the MVP, I will make the case there has NEVER been a more valuable player"

David Carr was referring to the adversity that the Raiders have been through this season. Which began with the resignation of former head coach Jon Gruden after scandalous emails were discovered during an investigation of the Washington Football Team. The Raiders are currently being coached by interim head coach and former assistant coach Rich Bisaccia. Now, the news of their young wide receivers being involved in their serious and tragic accident. Ruggs has since been released by the Las Vegas Raiders.

David Carr received countless replies to his Tweet saying that it wasn't the time or place for him to be commenting on his brother's MVP status. David Carr deleted the tweet and then issued an apology on his Twitter account. The apology tweet, which has now been deleted as well, said:

“I’ll try this again, my apologies if the last tweet sounded incentive (sic), I just can’t imagine another team having to deal with so much off the field, It obviously hits a little too close to home for a brother.”

Obviously, compartamentalizing the off-the-field issues with the on-the-field issues is part of being a successful football team. The Raiders have had their fair share of adversity this season, but David Carr touting his brother's MVP status after such a tragic accident was poor timing.

