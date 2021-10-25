This stat proves how Raiders' Derek Carr is in a league of his own

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has played some of the best football of his career this season. And it shows, as he and the Raiders are 5-2 and one of the best teams in the AFC.

The Raiders defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 33-22 in Week 7 on Sunday afternoon. It was the second consecutive double-digit victory for the Las Vegas Raiders, the first time they have done so since 2017.

In the process, Derek Carr put up stats that no other quarterback in the National Football League's storied history has ever done.

Derek Carr @derekcarrqb Job is not finished 😤 Job is not finished 😤 https://t.co/npAB0por6t

Raiders QB Derek Carr breaks NFL record with new stat

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a solid game Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Carr was 31 of 34 with 323 passing yards, two touchdowns and just one interception.

While that stat will clearly help lead your team to another win, Carr is also now in a stat class of his own.

The 31 of 34 completion rate equals out to 91.2%. This is the second time in Carr's career that he has had at least 30 attempts and has a completion percentage of over 90%.

He is the only NFL quarterback to have done this twice.

The 91.2% is now a career-high completion rate for Derek Carr and is the second highest completion percentage in NFL history.

Only former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has a higher completion percentage. Brees had a 96.75% in the 2019 season, which leads the NFL.

Field Yates @FieldYates Raiders QB Derek Carr completed 31-of-34 passes yesterday, good for a 91.2% completion percentage. He now has two games in his career with at least 30 attempts and a 90% completion percentage. Every other player in NFL history has combined for one. Raiders QB Derek Carr completed 31-of-34 passes yesterday, good for a 91.2% completion percentage. He now has two games in his career with at least 30 attempts and a 90% completion percentage. Every other player in NFL history has combined for one.

Derek Carr was given high praise by his interim head coach Rich Bisaccia, who said that he is playing 'next level' football and that he has complete command of the offense.

“I’d say he’s pretty close to the next level,” interim head coach Rich Bisaccia said of Carr after the game. “He’s in concert with [offensive coordinator] Greg [Olson]. He’s so accurate. He can literally go through an entire Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice and possibly three incompletions and he ends up throwing them again. He’s just got tremendous accuracy, tremendous command of the offense, he knows where everyone is supposed to be, he’s the first one in the building, he’s the last one to leave, just his preparation. I’ve been around a lot of good quarterbacks, but his preparation is just second to none. And I think he plays like he prepares.”

Carr has thrown for 2,269 yards, 12 touchdowns and just five interceptions this season. His career-high in passing yards came last season when he threw for 4,103 yards.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Carr was even able to have a great day on the field without his favorite target, tight end Darren Waller, who was out with an ankle injury that he suffered at practice late in the week.

Carr could be on his way to breaking this same record again if he and the Raiders continue at the torrid pace that they are currently on.

Edited by LeRon Haire