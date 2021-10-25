Why was Sam Darnold benched? Will Panthers QB remain a starter going forward?

Just ask Sam Darnold how tough playing quarterback is. Now into his fourth year, Darnold was drafted by the Jets before being moved on to Carolina.

It seemed to be the perfect fit as he started the season with a bang as the Panthers raced out to a 3-0 record. They defeated the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans along the way.

However, the Panthers and Darnold came up against the Dallas Cowboys next. They were well and truly played off the field in a 36-28 loss as the scoreline did not reflect how one-sided the game was.

The Panthers then followed that up with a close loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and then suffered an overtime loss to Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

Then came Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Coming up against a banged-up team who had only won one game through the first six weeks, it was thought that it was a chance to get their mojo back. This was not the case.

Field Yates @FieldYates Sam Darnold has been benched for P.J. Walker.

Instead, the Panthers could only muster a paltry three points through three quarters with Darnold struggling. He threw for just 111 yards and completed 16 of his 25 passes with an interception. As if it wasn't going bad enough for Darnold, who was also sacked three times and with the score at 12-3, Panthers coach Matt Rhule made a very interesting decision.

Darnold benched for Walker

With the game still in the balance, Darnold was forced to take a seat and watch P.J. Walker, a former XFL quarterback given the nod to take charge in the final quarter.

This was surprising given that Carolina was still well within striking range, down just nine points. However, Rhule decided that it was Walker's time. The former XFL player did not fare much better than Darnold, completing just three of his 14 passes for 33 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke at his post-game press conference and, as expected, was asked about Darnold's benching. He said:

"I could feel like it was at the tipping point, it was now or never. The last thing I want to do is embarrass somebody because I know that’s going to be the story this week.”

Despite benching his starting quarterback, Rhule still insists that Darnold is his starting quarterback going forward.

#Panthers HC Matt Rhule said after today's game that Sam Darnold is still his starting quarterback.

After such a positive start to the year, it appears the honeymoon period for Darnold in Carolina has come to an end. Up next for the Panthers, who are now on a four-game losing streak, the Atlanta Falcons.

