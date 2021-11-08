Watch: Raiders CB Damon Arnette threatens to kill person with a gun

The Las Vegas Raiders' off-the-field issues continue with cornerback Damon Arnette in danger of being removed from the NFL next.

In the midst of Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs killing a young woman in a fiery car crash last week, Damon Arnette is being sued for his involvement in a car crash back in 2020. In October 2020, Arnette was allegedly part of a hit-and-run car crash that injured a woman. The victim has been dealing with physical damage for the last year. The effects of the injuries include panic attacks, depression and severe neck pain. The woman is also reported to have suffered head trauma. The damages took a toll of $92,000.

Edward Lewis @Edward__Lewis Damon Arnette -- who was drafted by the Raiders just a few picks after they took Henry Ruggs in the 2020 NFL Draft -- has been accused of injuring a woman in car crash last year tmz.com/2021/11/05/dam… Damon Arnette -- who was drafted by the Raiders just a few picks after they took Henry Ruggs in the 2020 NFL Draft -- has been accused of injuring a woman in car crash last year tmz.com/2021/11/05/dam…

Raiders DB Damon Arnette gun video goes viral on social media

Reportedly, Damon Arnette has said he will fight the allegations and lawsuit. But the hit-and-run case isn't what could cause his NFL career with the Raiders to be cut short. A video recently surfaced of a person, who appears to be Damon Arnette, holding a gun and threatening to kill someone. In the video, Arnette also states that he has others at his disposal willing to join him in killing the person.

Here is the video (WARNING: NSFW IMAGES AND LANGUAGE):

Robert (4-4) 💔💔⏳ @RobertRaymond46 Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh https://t.co/PiJKT5Cyq7

Damon Arnette is seen threatening someone with an assault rifle in the video. The recipient of the Instagram video message is unknown. With all eyes on the Raiders right now, there will surely be an investigation into whether or not Arnette has legal ownership of the gun.

The Raiders drafted Arnette 19th overall in 2020, but he hasn't been a superstar for the team. He only played in nine games last season and has just four tackles and one deflected pass in 2021. With his pending lawsuit and potential backlash from the video, the Raiders could decide to just move on from Arnette and chalk it up as another loss of the season.

