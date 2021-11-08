Damon Arnette lawsuits: Raiders star in trouble for alleged hit-and-run case

Bad news from the Las Vegas Raiders continues to come out, this time in the form of cornerback Damon Arnette. Arnette was the Raiders' second first-round selection in the 2020 draft. Henry Ruggs III was their first first-round selection.

Arnette could see his time with the Raiders come to an end sooner rather than later. TMZ reported on Friday that a woman in Nevada is suing Arnette for injuring her in a hit-and-run on October 14, 2020.

She said Arnette illegally left the scene after the crash and headed to the Raiders' facility instead as he was late for a meeting.

The Raiders have yet to release Arnette or make a public statement on the situation. With this lawsuit, along with a second lawsuit separate from the hit-and-run incident being reported, the writing is on the wall for the former first-round pick.

Damon Arnette is in trouble with lawsuits over alleged hit-and-run and more

TMZ reported that the car crash happened early in the morning when Arnette thought he had missed the Raiders' facility exit. He swerved into the right lane at 65 MPH, where the woman suing him happened to be.

TMZ @TMZ Raiders corner Damon Arnette has been accused of injuring a woman in a car crash last year, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.me/AWXXAyw Raiders corner Damon Arnette has been accused of injuring a woman in a car crash last year, according to a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ Sports. tmz.me/AWXXAyw

She says Arnette left after the incident, which is both illegal and immoral. However, TMZ reported that Arnette did stay to see if she was okay. Arnette left and had a friend be the one to provide contact information to authorities.

The police went to the Raiders' facility because Arnette's friend didn't provide accurate information.

Along with that lawsuit, Damon Arnette is facing a second lawsuit that was reported by Deadspin Saturday. Deadspin reported that it had to do with a hotel-casino in Las Vegas, where Arnette had an issue with his valet parking. Deadspin reported,

The second lawsuit revolves around an interaction Arnette had with a valet worker at the Aria Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. The worker claims that after Arnette was told his car could not be recovered by the valet because Arnette lacked a valet receipt, the Raiders’ cornerback berated the worker, spat on him, and poked him in the chest. Arnette did have a valet receipt, but it was still in his hotel room. It was eventually recovered by Arnette’s girlfriend. The valet worker is seeking $500,000 for the altercation."

Arnette's lawyer said that Arnette denies the allegations and looks forward to addressing the claims in court. Arnette has a lot working against him, however.

Arnette posted a video of himself saying he would shoot someone while holding a gun in his hands.

CJ Errickson @CJErrickson_NFL NFL.. please suspsend Damon Arnette forever.



NFL.. please suspsend Damon Arnette forever. https://t.co/n6rjYbJN8K

Between Ruggs, Jon Gruden, and Damon Arnette, the Raiders haven't been able to escape the spotlight for the wrong reasons. They handled the Ruggs and Gruden situations professionally and as well as anyone could under those circumstances.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Now, eyes are on the Raiders once again as they deal with this new issue.

Edited by Henno van Deventer