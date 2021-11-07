Gruden coaching football again? College programs interested in former Raiders coach

Following a deadly car accident involving Henry Ruggs of the Las Vegas Raiders, the scandal involving Jon Gruden has taken a back seat in Sin City. However, the plot thickens regarding Gruden's future in the coaching ranks as things have taken an unexpected turn.

Gruden has continued to work through all his legal options through his interactions with several lawyers who are more than willing to pursue a lawsuit against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the league regarding the handling of the publicly revealed emails.

Believe it or not, Jon Gruden may have another shot at coaching football

The 58-year-old was forced to resign as the optics of the situation painted the Raiders in a discouraging light. As time has passed, Gruden has seen his situation become more complex as he’s received interest from the collegiate level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

“While Gruden's days coaching in the NFL certainly seem to be over from this scandal, sources in the college football ranks said some schools have had internal discussions about Gruden as a possible candidate there," La Canfora wrote. “There are already several high-profile college jobs open. Some close to Gruden do not believe he would consider any college openings, but it would not be shocking if overtures were made.”

It’s not surprising to see that Gruden is receiving interest at the collegiate level, especially since his name would draw interest when trying land promising talent. However, the current legal matter is something that he must get through first before pursuing another coaching job.

LVRaiderMarcus @MrM_7 #JustWinBaby #RaiderNation #LVvsNYG I must say this about Jon Gruden, he messed up with his emails, but he assembled an amazing staff and leaders of men! High character guys. Rich, Gus, and Oly are awesome. Go @Raiders I must say this about Jon Gruden, he messed up with his emails, but he assembled an amazing staff and leaders of men! High character guys. Rich, Gus, and Oly are awesome. Go @Raiders #JustWinBaby #RaiderNation #LVvsNYG

Several high-profile jobs will become available, but it’s hard to envision a premier collegiate program taking a chance on him out the gate. It’s been three decades since Gruden last coached at the collegiate level; however, his years of coaching experience are more than enough for any program to have confidence in him.

At this point, there is no clarity as to whether Gruden wants to continue coaching, but there is sure to be interest at some level to get him another chance to get back on the sidelines. His plethora of experience coaching football is more than enough to warrant another look, as it may be his only pathway.

Rod @rodimusprime Ex-Vikings QB, pastor Randall Cunningham on Jon Gruden, who attends his church: ‘I don’t believe you’re a racist’ – Twin Cities twincities.com/2021/11/02/ex-… Ex-Vikings QB, pastor Randall Cunningham on Jon Gruden, who attends his church: ‘I don’t believe you’re a racist’ – Twin Cities twincities.com/2021/11/02/ex-…

However, his situation will only draw complete clarity after his lingering legal problem is resolved. Throughout the early process, the only certainty is that his days coaching in the NFL are behind him.

Meanwhile, the Raiders will move through the rest of the 2021 season with Rich Bisaccia as the interim head coach, hoping he will guide the franchise back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

