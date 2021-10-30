Roger Goodell net worth: How much does NFL commissioner make? 

We already knew that Roger Goodell was making money as the commissioner of the NFL, but the scale of his earnings has just become clear. He is reported to have earned 128 million USD over the course of the last two years. Most of it is reported to be from broadcast deals and labor deals that Roger Goodell negotiated. That makes Roger Goodell one of the highest paid executives in the nation.

Goodell made $128 million in the two-year period covering 2019-20 and 2020-21 💰 #NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes twice as much money as the highest paid NFL, CFB, NBA, NHL, and MLB coaches combined 🤯

Roger Goodell has a net worth of 175 million USD

Roger Goodell has been reported, as per internet sources, to have a net worth of 175 million USD. But considering the value of the latest reports, it could be significantly higher than that.

Roger Goodell earned 90% of his earnings because of the TV deals he negotiated with leading providers for the NFL till 2033. Networks include ABC/ESPN, Amazon, CBS, Fox, and NBC.

Another chunk of his earnings comes from the player's labor deal. He negotiated it when the NFL decided to move on to a 17-game regular season beginning this year. His salary is structured in a way that he receives more of his compensation from bonuses than actual guaranteed salary.

Roger Goodell's journey to the top

Roger Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006, when he replaced Paul Tagliabue at the top. His last deal for five years was signed in 2017 and went into effect in 2019.

He began his career in the league as an intern in 1982. He had a brief sojourn with the New York Jets in 1983 before moving back to the league in 1984. In 1987, he became an assistant to Lamar Hunt, the President of the American Football Conference. Goodell rose through the ranks and in 2001 became the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the NFL. That presaged his rise to the spot of NFL commissioner.

Under his leadership, the NFL has had to navigate choppy waters several times. He was responsible for bringing the 2011 players lockout and the 2012 referee lockout to an amicable conclusion. Roger Goodell has also been the face of the league as it has dealt with multiple concussion lawsuits from former players and has worked towards improving safety in the league. The NFL has also been at the center of protests against police brutality and Roger Goodell has had to navigate factions that consider protesting during the National Anthem sacrilegous, whereas others believe that the reality of policing needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

NFL @NFL We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange https://t.co/ENWQP8A0sv

Presently, Goodell is facing a Washington Football Team investigation that he has so far refused to release in full, despite calls to do so. But considering his ability to adeptly maneuvre out of tight spots before, it is eminently possible that he will survive this unscathed. After all, there is a reason why he gets paid so much.

