Giants vs. Raiders injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their reign at the top of the AFC West standings when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Raiders have been spectacular on the field but have been marred by controversies off it. The team had to part ways with HC Jon Gruden after emails sent by the veteran coach containing homophobic, sexist and racist language surfaced online.

This past week, they had to cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after being charged with DUI resulting in death. It's been a tumultuous time off the field for the Raiders, but it hasn't affected them on it so far.

The Giants have had a rough season and are currently 2-6 and likely to miss the playoffs. Star running back Saquon Barkley has been in and out of the lineup, while quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't yet shown that he is worthy of being the team's long-term starter at quarterback.

Coach Joe Judge needs to rack up a few in the wins column as his future hangs in the balance as well.

Here's the injury report and starting lineups

Giants vs. Raiders injury report

New York Giants

Player Position Injury Game Status Kenny Golladay WR Knee Questionable Gary Brightwell RB COVID Protocol Questionable John Ross WR Quad Questionable Saquon Barkley RB Ankle Out Lorenzo Carter LB Ankle Out Nate Ebner DB Ankle Out Dante Pettis WR Shoulder Out Sterling Shepard WR Quad Out

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are healthy and have no players on the injury report.

Giants vs. Raiders starting lineups

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Devontae Booker | WR - Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Quincy Roche, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Zimines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

DL - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Amik Robertson, Casey Heyward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - A.J. Cole

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar