×
Create
Notifications

Giants vs. Raiders injury report and starting lineup - November 7 | NFL Week 9

Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders
Philadelphia Eagles v Las Vegas Raiders
Param Nagda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 07, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders will look to continue their reign at the top of the AFC West standings when they travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants on Sunday.

The Raiders have been spectacular on the field but have been marred by controversies off it. The team had to part ways with HC Jon Gruden after emails sent by the veteran coach containing homophobic, sexist and racist language surfaced online.

This past week, they had to cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after being charged with DUI resulting in death. It's been a tumultuous time off the field for the Raiders, but it hasn't affected them on it so far.

The #Giants have also had a #COVID19 breakout with total 13 players and staff members testing positive, HC Joe Judge confirmed https://t.co/woxav2dFEi

The Giants have had a rough season and are currently 2-6 and likely to miss the playoffs. Star running back Saquon Barkley has been in and out of the lineup, while quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't yet shown that he is worthy of being the team's long-term starter at quarterback.

Coach Joe Judge needs to rack up a few in the wins column as his future hangs in the balance as well.

Here's the injury report and starting lineups

Giants vs. Raiders injury report

New York Giants

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Kenny GolladayWRKneeQuestionable
Gary BrightwellRBCOVID ProtocolQuestionable
John RossWRQuadQuestionable
Saquon BarkleyRBAnkleOut
Lorenzo CarterLBAnkleOut
Nate EbnerDBAnkleOut
Dante PettisWRShoulder Out
Sterling ShepardWRQuadOut

Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are healthy and have no players on the injury report.

Giants vs. Raiders starting lineups

New York Giants

QB - Daniel Jones | RB - Devontae Booker | WR - Darius Slayton, Kadarius Toney, Collin Johnson | TE - Evan Engram | OL - Matt Peart, Ben Bredeson, Billy Price, Will Hernandez, Nate Solder

DL - Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, Leonard Williams | LB - Quincy Roche, Tae Crowder, Reggie Ragland, Oshane Zimines | CB - James Bradberry, Adoree' Jackson | S - Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan | K - Graham Gano | P - Riley Dixon

Las Vegas Raiders

QB - Derek Carr | RB - Josh Jacobs | WR - Hunter Renfrow, Bryan Edwards, Zay Jones | TE - Darren Waller | OL - Kolton Miller, John Simpson, Andre James, Alex Leatherwood, Brandon Parker

ALSO READArticle Continues below

DL - Yannick Ngakoue, Johnathan Hankins, Quinton Jefferson, Maxx Crosby | LB - K.J. Wright, Denzel Perryman, Cory Littleton | CB - Amik Robertson, Casey Heyward Jr. | S - Tre'von Moehrig, Johnathan Abram | K - Daniel Carlson | P - A.J. Cole

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी