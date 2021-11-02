Jameis Winston injury: Is Saints QB out for the season?

For Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints, the win in Week 8 over their division rival and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers came at a costly price.

Early in the second quarter of the 36-27 win over the Bucs, Winston attempted to scramble out of the pocket. While doing so, Buccaneers linebacker Devin White inadvertently pulled him down from behind by his jersey collar.

The tackle caused Winston's left knee to buckle awkwardly. Winston would eventually be helped off the field and White was charged with a horse collar penalty.

From the onset, the prognosis did not look good and the status of Jameis Winston moving forward was made known today.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL. #Saints QB Jameis Winston does, in fact, have a torn ACL, source said after the MRI. He is out for the season. There is also damage to the MCL.

Winston's season is over due to a torn ACL

According to NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the year with a torn ACL due to an inadvertent tackle by Devin White. Rapoport reports that there was also damage done to Winston's MCL as well.

Winston's absence was felt immediately as journeyman quarterback Trevor Siemian came in for the rest of the game. In relief of Winston, Siemian threw for 159 yards and one touchdown pass.

After the game, Saints head coach Sean Payton was visibly emotional over Winston's injury. Payton stated that he cried in the locker room over the news of Winston's injury.

Here is more from Payton following the win:

"I think it's significant. He felt something and is on crutches right now. When he got up and then had to go back down, you were a little concerned."

Besides his on-field leadership, the Saints will miss the sheer exuberant personality that Winston brought to the locker room. Everyone knows that Winston, once the Buccaneers' franchise quarterback as the first overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, was waiting for his chance for redemption against the team that sent him away.

Despite Winston downplaying the game in the week leading up to the matchup, it was clear just how elated Winston was with a victory. Even after the game and on crutches, Winston was dancing harder than anyone.

How will the Saints do without Winston?

With a record of 5-2, this is a great question that the Saints will be looking to answer. They still have Taysom Hill, the quarterback-turned Swiss Army Knife who can do anything from passing to catching and blocking.

Hill missed the game due to being in concussion protocol but reports indicate that he should be expected to possibly return on Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons.

While Siemian was able to bring the game home for the Saints, they may be interested in investing in a trade for another quarterback before tomorrow's NFL trade deadline.

