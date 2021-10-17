3 ways the Zach Ertz trade will help elevate the Cardinals offense

Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz will be watching his new team, the Arizona Cardinals, from the stands on Sunday knowing he can help take their offense to another level.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and his undefeated 5-0 Cardinals go on the road to take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. New trade acquisition Ertz will be unavailable having already played for the Eagles in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN New Cardinals TE Zach Ertz had the option to stay in Philly for the weekend, but he opted to fly to Arizona and then travel to Cleveland with the team so he can meet teammates and study the offense with coaches on the plane. He’s not eligible to play until next week but is all in New Cardinals TE Zach Ertz had the option to stay in Philly for the weekend, but he opted to fly to Arizona and then travel to Cleveland with the team so he can meet teammates and study the offense with coaches on the plane. He’s not eligible to play until next week but is all in

With Philadelphia's starting tight end, Dallas Goedert, out due to COVID-19, Ertz played the game and scored a touchdown. The veteran tight end knew it would be his final appearance in an Eagles uniform.

But once Zach Ertz finally does get on the field for the Cardinals in Week 7, how will he improve quarterback Kyler Murray's offense?

How will Zach Ertz make the Cardinals' offense even better?

#1 – Increased production from the tight end position

Dan Arnold, the Cardinals' leading tight end last season, finished with 438 receiving yards, the most by a tight end in a campaign for the franchise since 2013. The Cardinals have not focused on tight-end production in the past decade. However, there was a clear change in strategy in 2020 after Murray established himself as an elite quarterback.

Maxx Williams, a 2019 free agency recruit, started contributing this year. Williams put up 66-yard and 94-yard games before a knee injury ended his season. His injury prompted the Cardinals to trade for Ertz.

Bo Wulf @Bo_Wulf Zach Ertz leaves the team second all-time in receptions, having scored the game-winning touchdown in the team's only Super Bowl victory. Played through fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney. Always emphasized his love for the city. An all-time Eagle. Zach Ertz leaves the team second all-time in receptions, having scored the game-winning touchdown in the team's only Super Bowl victory. Played through fractured ribs and a lacerated kidney. Always emphasized his love for the city. An all-time Eagle.

Zach Ertz is a tough, physically imposing tight end that excels against man coverage. He had five straight seasons with more than 800 yards, peaking with a 1,163-yard campaign in 2018. His numbers have dropped off in the past two seasons since Goedert was drafted, but Erta will be determined to prove he still has it.

#2 – Drawing coverage away from Cardinals WRs

Cardinals veteran wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green are almost unguardable one-on-one. Slot receivers Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore have made explosive players when getting a step on their coverage. If defenses drop more players into the secondary, Kyler Murray can avoid the pass rush and make plays with his legs.

Add a big-bodied tight end into the mix like Zach Ertz and this Cardinals pass-catching group will cause nightmares for opposition defenses. How do you cover everybody? If Zach Ertz is up against a linebacker, he can beat them with his athleticism; if he is up against a nickelback, he can beat them with his physicality.

#3 – Offering Kyler Murray a safety blanket

Also Read

The Cardinals offense is at its best when Murray rolls outside of the pocket and extends plays. It gives him the option to either take off and use his ball-carrying ability, or make game-breaking, vertical plays downfield. The only thing Murray is missing is a reliable safety valve.

If the defense manages to keep Murray contained and none of his deep-threat receivers are open, Zach Ertz can offer an intermediate option, something Murray has not had. Ertz doesn't need to be wide open to make plays. He is an ideal third-down or red zone target who can even break tackles with the ball in hand. Zach Ertz could be the final piece of the puzzle this offense has been missing.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Cardinals win the NFC Championship? Yes No 0 votes so far