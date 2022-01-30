Top 5 landing spots for Davante Adams in 2022 NFL free agency

Davante Adams is set to become a free agent in the 2022 NFL offseason. He has been one of the most consistently dominant wide receivers in recent years, eclipsing 110 receptions, 1,350 yards and ten touchdowns in three of the last four seasons. He is one of the best in the NFL and figures to be a hot target.

One catch is that Davante Adams is looking for a massive contract. He wants to become the highest paid wide receiver in NFL history, meaning he wants more than the 22 million that Amari Cooper earned in 2021. Here are the five best landing spots that can afford him right now.

Kate Magdziuk @FFballblast Davante Adams is really out here asking for a higher annual average salary than Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford. Davante Adams is really out here asking for a higher annual average salary than Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford.

Best landing spots for Davante Adams in 2022

#1 - Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are in a tough salary cap situation this offseason, but they will likely make Adams a top priority. They also have the ability to place the franchise tag on him, so they do have some control over his future next season. The Packers are also trying to convince Aaron Rodgers to return and play for them next year. Getting rid of Adams would probably hurt their chances of keeping Rodgers.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints.



This is before the team attempts to re-sign or tag Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams. Major decisions loom. Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints.This is before the team attempts to re-sign or tag Pro Bowl WR Davante Adams. Major decisions loom.

#2 - Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett

The Denver Broncos recently hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their head coach for the 2022 NFL season. They also have plenty of money available this offseason, with the 5th most projected cap space. If Adams were to leave the Packers, the Broncos are the team that probably makes the most sense for these reasons. There are rumors that Rodgers and Adams could try to team up in Denver.

